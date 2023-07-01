Barring unforeseen circumstances, which are possible given I live in a rapidly declining empire, I will retire exactly 13 months from today, but whose counting?

Fun fact: According to The Economist, 68,000 Europeans died this winter due to high heating costs. It seems a lot of mostly elderly people couldn’t afford to heat their homes to a safe temperature for them, were cold for too long, and died.

As has happened since humans interacted with winter, and therefore was easily foreseeable. This happened as a direct result of the Biden Administration, with the cooperation of the Norwegian government, blowing up the Nordstream pipeline. But Vladimir Putin is the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court.

France last night:

Also France the other night:

There was much ado about the End of Putin and American imperialists practically drooling over the prospect of a Russian Civil War recently. Well, that’s not going to happen, the Wagner mercenaries are either in Belarus or being integrated into the regular Russian Army, and Putin is more in control and popular than ever.

Bakhmut was Zelensky’s Stalingrad. The catastrophically failed counteroffensive is his Kursk. The next logical step will be the destruction of the Ukrainian equivalent of the Wehrmacht’s Army Group Center.

Donald Trump promised to ban all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion(DEI) programs from the federal government and to stop mandating and funding it. Since DEI is just another part of the Democratic Party Moneylaundering Machine, since its speakers are paid thousands of tax dollars just to indoctrinate captive audiences for a few hours, and especially since it has been inflicted on this old Marxist every damned year since its inception, I heartily approve of that position.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in his Newsnation town hall that he was honored former President Trump respects him.

All good Democrat cultists and other sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome:

According to an Emerson College poll released 22 June 2023, Green Party candidate Cornel West is at 6% out of the gate, AND

If third-party candidate Cornel West, a socialist professor who supports reparations and extensive wealth redistribution, gets on the ballot, he would only receive 6 percent of the vote, the poll found. That would be enough to hurt Biden, however, causing the president's vote share to drop from 44 percent to 40 percent. Trump, meanwhile, would take 41 percent of the vote. Fifteen percent of black voters and 13 percent of voters under 35 support West's candidacy, according to the poll, which also found that Biden's disapproval rating has increased 2 points since April.

Democrats on Political Wire:

President Joe Biden still hasn’t gone to East Palestine, Ohio.

Thank you for reading, have a nice night, and remember that you matter.