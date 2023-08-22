I’ve called myself a socialist for a long time, and still do, but only according to the original Marxist definition—one who supports establishing a government that will enable society to transition from capitalism to communism.
Unfortunately, when people like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the editors of Jacobin magazine also call themselves “socialists,” it …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.