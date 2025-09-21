On September 15, Israeli Prime Murderer Minister Netanyahu made a speech in which he said Israel must become more self-sufficient to survive, and used the ancient Greek city-state of Sparta as the example to emulate, probably because wants to channel the spirit of that horrible 300 movie where the brave Spartans hold back the subhuman Asiatic hordes.

There are some historical parallels between Israel and Sparta, but in neither case does the story have a happy ending.

Sparta was possibly the first apartheid state in history. The Spartans were a clannish aristocracy with two kings, who both had to agree before any action was taken by the State, which is probably where the Romans got the idea of consuls.

Sparta had conquered another Greek city-state, Messenia, very early on and enslaved its entire population. These helots did all the agricultural and other manual labor necessary to support the Spartans at the top of this rigid social pyramid.

There was a small middle class of tradesmen who dealt in money, since aristocrats would not sully themselves with such dishonorable things as lending and interest.

Spartan men, meanwhile, were raised in very harsh disciplinary conditions from an early age to be warriors. In order to enter the adult world, a Spartan youth had to murder a Messenian helot and get away with it. Nice guys, huh?

Given Israel’s draft, and the fact that damned near every Israeli serves in their army, I can see where the Spartan parallel is attractive to Netanyahu, and he probably digs that mandatory murder to become a citizen thing, too.

Spartan women ran the households and the slaves, and their primary purpose was to breed more warriors. Well, the Israelis are more equal opportunity about that, I suppose.

As a result, the Spartan army was clearly the best army in all Greece. No other city-state was able to defeat them in a head-to-head contest for centuries.

Unlike any of Israel’s rivals, Sparta’s greatest was one of the closest things to real democracy that ever existed, for all male citizens could vote and had a chance to hold positions of real influence. That rival was, of course, Athens.

After the two powers briefly joined forces in order to defeat the common threat of a Persian invasion, a long cold war began that ultimately culminated in the Peloponnesian War of 431-404 BCE.

I won’t go into the war itself; let’s just say that other democracies generally backed Athens, and the oligarchies mostly backed Sparta. The Spartans won, and they preened about like, well, Benjamin Netanyahu or Donald Trump after a perceived Big Win.

It was only then that all the other Greeks remembered why they traditionally disliked the Spartans—they were insufferably arrogant assholes. Another thing in common with Israel, come to think of it.

So, after a generation of this bullshit, one of Sparta’s oldest traditional allies, Thebes, had a revolution and overthrew their oligarchy. Athens, which had ditched their Spartan-controlled oligarchy shortly after they sentenced Socrates to death(real charmers, those oligarchs), came to their defense. There was only one old problem—the Spartan army was marching on Thebes.

The Thebans picked a philosopher named Epaminondas and put him in charge because everybody agreed he was the smartest man in the city, and he came through.

Epaminondas adapted a Thracian and Celtic military tactic, the wedge formation, stuffed it full of meticulously trained couples of gay lovers, backed it up with a few hundred other guys, and bum-rushed the invincible Spartan phalanx. The Spartans were shattered at Leuctra in 371 BCE.

The Thebans and Athenians then marched on Sparta, freed the helots, and went on their merry way. Sparta never recovered. With their source of labor gone, they turned inward and slowly decayed.

A few decades later, Philip II of Macedon effectively subjugated all of Greece except for Sparta, but it wasn’t because Alexander the Great’s daddy feared facing the Spartans in battle.

It was because Sparta wasn’t worth the effort of conquering. By the time the Romans arrived 200 years after that, Sparta was an abandoned ruin.

Athens, by contrast, is still around.

If Netanyahu wants Israel to emulate Sparta, I’m all for it. It means Israel will join the Spartans in the dustbin of history just that much sooner.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

