Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
15h

Very droll.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
11h

Yes to the dust bin of history just like Sparta to Isreal and those nations that support the genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture