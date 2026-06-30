My wife’s in the hospital, the Cleveland Clinic to be precise, with some sort of internal infection and a blood clot near her liver that’s messing proper functioning up.

It sounds like she’ll be OK, and hopefully will be home in a few days, but she’s been my best friend for 27 years, so of course most of my thoughts, time, and energy will be focused on her.

That means I’m simply incapable of doing my weekly news summary this week, or of launching what I was hoping to be a series on what socialism with American characteristics might look like.

So forgive me if I seem to disappear for awhile. I won’t be able to really concentrate on much else until she’s home.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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