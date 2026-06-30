Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Anarchy is Order's avatar
Anarchy is Order
2h

Very sorry to hear this, but I'm glad it's treatable. Take care of her and yourself. Focus the important stuff first. 👍

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John Grimmer's avatar
John Grimmer
2h

Best to you and her, OB.

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