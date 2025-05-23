My Apologies to My Supporters for Being a Poor Correspondent
I finally looked at my Ko-Fi account and saw at least a half dozen people bought me a beer in the last few weeks, and several more became paid yearly subscribers.
And I haven’t even said “Thank you!” I’m sorry about that, and make no excuses other than my own tendency for procrastination and the inevitable, and sometimes unforeseen, adjustments my recent retirement are forcing me to make
I will try to do better. For now, please know that I do notice and appreciate all of you who have seen fit to send me some financial support, which has the beneficent effect of giving me some needed humility, not to mention buying Angel the Cat some extra treats and me some beer.
Thanks again, and I hope you read my upcoming piece on the coming dissolution of the MAGA coalition by the acts of Trump & Company themselves.
As always, thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Luxuriate in your retirement,dear retired comrade.
But go easy on the alcohol if longevity without pain is your aim.
I would buy you a beer but as a Canadian I am boycotting US products and a Mexican beer would be prohibitively expensive due to the tariffs.
(Shooting yourselves in the foot tariffs I call them)
By the way our PM is meeting with some US senators who want him to buy into the "Golden Dome" missile defence scheme.
I think buying into this mad scheme where missiles would be detected, intercepted and destroyed over Canada is loonier than the tariffs.
And Canada paying for the privilege of being in the interception / debris field zone would be like buying a ticket to sit in the middle of the Gun Fight at the OK Corral, in Tombstone, Az.
Looking forward to the day when the insanity has passed and we can cross the border without a care and buy each other a 0% beer. Good Luck Amigo.