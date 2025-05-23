Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Pietro Wislon
11h

Luxuriate in your retirement,dear retired comrade.

But go easy on the alcohol if longevity without pain is your aim.

I would buy you a beer but as a Canadian I am boycotting US products and a Mexican beer would be prohibitively expensive due to the tariffs.

(Shooting yourselves in the foot tariffs I call them)

By the way our PM is meeting with some US senators who want him to buy into the "Golden Dome" missile defence scheme.

I think buying into this mad scheme where missiles would be detected, intercepted and destroyed over Canada is loonier than the tariffs.

And Canada paying for the privilege of being in the interception / debris field zone would be like buying a ticket to sit in the middle of the Gun Fight at the OK Corral, in Tombstone, Az.

Looking forward to the day when the insanity has passed and we can cross the border without a care and buy each other a 0% beer. Good Luck Amigo.

