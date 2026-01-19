It has always been this way. Rome rose from a nondescript village to an Empire spanning three continents through so many lucky breaks the Romans had good reason to believe the gods were on their side. A few centuries later, they were turning to new gods as their Empire fell apart.

The British had more than their fair share of luck in their rise from an insignificant island off the coast of Europe to controlling a quarter of the Earth’s land area and dominating all the seven seas in less than 300 years.

A timely storm wrecks an invasion fleet in 1588. Just a generation later, land-hungry English colonists find a whole continent whose indigenous population had been reduced by 90% before they even arrived in the greatest immunological accident in human history.

Religious and caste divisions in India fell into line just right for decade after decade to allow a few thousand British to dominate hundreds of millions of Indians for nearly 200 years.

The American Revolution was just a speed bump on their way to global domination, and numerous colonies in Africa and Asia were founded by one or two dozen Brits armed with little more than audacity and the failure of indigenous factions to unite against their common enemy.

Then their luck began to run out. The First Boer War proved they weren’t invincible, and they turned to the cruel and desperate innovation of Empire when they invented the concentration camp in order to win the Second.

Murphy’s Laws were applied to the British in spades during World War I. Pointless attacks to gain a few hundred yards for a hundred thousand lives. The submarine first challenged their command of the seas.

Impossible operations like Gallipoli were launched and abandoned. Colonial populations were ruthlessly exploited for both troops and war materiel, setting alight the fires of independence which would eventually shatter the whole Empire.

The British only won because the real powers behind another rising Empire, the American one, didn’t want to lose their investments in London. The costs of the war, in both people and capital, marked the beginning of the British Empire’s relatively swift decline over the next 40 years.

During that time, when the British did use military force, and everything else they had in order to hold onto a colony or two, they still lost even when they won. They successfully crushed the Communist insurrection in Malaya, only to be forced to peaceably leave a few years later. The same thing happened with the Mau Mau Rebellion in Kenya.

Old racist imperialists like Churchill consoled themselves that at least the British Empire was being replaced by an American one, and since we’re almost British it could have been far worse. We even like British music and stuff.

The US Empire had, if anything, even more luck than the British did. Not only were the indigenous people whom the American colonists encountered survivors of a recent extinction level event, but their ways of life made it impossible for them to unite against the invaders in any sustained manner.

So the bourgeois American Republic was able to expand even faster than the aristocratic Roman one did, and eventually straddled a continent upon which there were no major rivals, no major competition, and small threat of invasion from those powers which could even consider such a thing.

Americans, in fact, were so lucky that many thought our empire had to be favored by some deity or the other. It was so obvious to them that the Creator of the Universe smiled upon America that they considered anyone who thought otherwise to be either dangerously insane or a bomb-throwing anarchist or something.

They were also very careful to never, ever, think of the Philippine Insurrection, aka the American conquest of the Philippines after the Spanish-American War. Dark, ugly, best to forget. (Below: Service medal awarded for service in that dirty little war)

The luck of the American Empire became even more obvious after World War II, when the US had the only intact industrial base left in the world and merely had to reach out with Coca Cola and television to win it adoration overseas. Plus we had the CIA to coup some country every few years to maintain that adoration, by vassal police state if necessary.

When that didn’t work, there were always the mighty US Armed Forces. They’d won World War II, hadn’t they? And off they went to war again in Korea, and didn’t win. They tied. After three years. (Below: US Marines retreating from the Chosen Reservoir, 1950)

Uh-oh. Where did the luck go? Well, we’ll get ‘em next time, was the attitude. And it worked so well.

Vietnam, didn’t win. Grenada, Panama, yippee and whoop de doo and a Clint Eastwood movie. Then Lebanon, Yugoslavia, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and more wars that cannot be called victories for the Empire. All were devastate-and-run, or devastate-and-occupy-then-run. None of them accomplished what the ruling class said they would, except for maybe Grenada and Panama.

If there really is a Demon Murphy, he could train several apprentices from all the mistakes the US Empire has both manufactured and blundered into in this century alone.

None of those wars improved the standard of living for any but a few ordinary people; poor indigenous sod in the way of it all and American worker alike. Except for those who profit from war and use those profits to rule all of us in the US Empire, of course.

Do you see the cycle? Prepare for inevitable war against Enemy somewhere, select Enemy, wage war and occupy and lose and leave, blame any indigenous allies or domestic political opponents for defeat, prepare for war, find new Enemy, wage war…

This Forever War cycle has produced a parasitical ruling class. Ours is so new that President Eisenhower coined the popular term for it—the military industrial complex, in 1960.

The MIC exists only because of war, and can maintain its power over the rest of us only so long as wars are either prepared for or waged. For there to be wars, there must be enemies, so the Empire has entire bureaucracies to make new enemies to fight whenever it looks like we might run out of old ones.

But, with each passing year, every new war becomes more complicated than the last, more expensive, and more things go wrong. The enemies of the Empire have improved their technologies, their militaries, and their economies in response to the constant efforts of the Empire to dominate them.

It’s classic dialectical materialism at work.

The Visigoths who crushed the Romans at Adrianople in 378 were far more advanced than the Germans who managed to pull off an ambush in Teutoburg Forest 369 years earlier.

The Indians who sent the British packing in 1947 were not the same people who had fallen under the dominion of the Raj almost two centuries before.

The Russians, Chinese, and Iranians of today are far more advanced than they were just 40 years ago, when Reagan was bragging about his shining city on a hill in the midst of inflation and recession—but kids still had jobs at shopping malls. The swift imperial decline had not yet begun.

The old tricks at coups no longer work as they once did. In 1953, the CIA installed the Shah and he lasted 26 years. Now they can’t even make Juan Guaido President of Venezuela for a day.

The old tricks of narrative control are being shot down in flames almost as soon as they are used. American citizens have learned the new information technology, and now use it to defend ourselves against our own government’s attempts to control what we think.

This is

for our ruling class. It doesn’t help them any that the current occupant of the White Palace seems to be trying every old propaganda trick in the book faster than any other desperate figurehead has ever endeavored to do, either.

Muslim terrorists, Communists, fentanyl smuggling mass murderers, dog-eating Haitians, commie imperialist Russians, Islamofascists, woke trannie terrorists, Antifa, overly industrious and way too clever Chinese, even the specter of an Ayatollah with Da Bomb, Trump and his team of howling carnival barkers have tried it all! Nothing has worked.

George W. Bush had over 72% of Americans cheering on the Iraq War in 2003. In 2026, Trump can muster only 30% support for an Iran War, and a truly underwhelming 4% to invade Greenland.

It certainly doesn’t help that Trump is such a narcissist that only the worst kind of sycophants would ever work for him, and sycophancy and competence don’t mix well.

Seriously, putting a gun-toting Barbie Doll who shot her own dog for an internet audience in charge of the Department of Homeland Security isn’t working out very well, is it?

Or the crazy-eyed FBI guy.

Or the blond bimbo of an Attorney General whose first reaction to criticism is always to channel a put-upon Scarlet O’Hara, as when she claims there is nothing to see in them thar Epstein Files.

Is it just me or is her base cracking in this picture?

Or the drunk in charge of the Department of WAR. Or Marco “I’ll do anything to put my family back in power in Cuba” Rubio, shown here stopping Hegseth from staggering. Who can they replace any of these pathetic people with?

Well, Trump did keep that H1B visa program. I suppose he can import a sycophant or three if he can’t find any Americans who will do the job. After all, he did it with his wives, why not with a Cabinet post?

I suppose we will learn in good time.

If history is any guide, at this point, some powerful members of our ruling class have come to the conclusion that the Mad Emperor’s continued reign might do them more harm than good, and are consulting with their fellows on whether and how to maneuver him and his imported bride back to Mar a Lago, or at least to a New York penthouse.

The best these oligarchs can hope for now is to replace Trump with someone a little more stable, and preferably boring, who will do their bidding without all of the glaring attention-whoring Trump cannot resist doing. I’m sure they are really missing this guy about now; so much easier to manage.

The worst they can expect is a real revolution that will overthrow the entire governing system in the next three years, and replace it with only the gods know what. I figure there’s at least a 20% chance of that now; BTW that’s doubled since Trump took office in January.

More than likely we’ll get something in between the two, but Murphy’s Laws and the dialectic always come together to cause collapse and/or revolution in declining Empires. It’s just the way it is. It cannot be stopped.

However, the way the Empire falls can be managed in an intelligent fashion. The US Empire will be the last to rise and the first to fall since nuclear weapons became a thing. To date, it has only used the damned things once.

It is our task as Americans to insure that our Empire does not use them for a second time during its collapse. We owe it not only to ourselves and our children, but to the whole damned world.

We simply must get rid of our corrupt government and our kleptocratic masters who have driven themselves mad with the lust for more profits soonest regardless, and the system which allowed them to exist in the first place.

I know it sounds daunting, but history is on our side. The Empire will fall. How it does is largely up to us.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

