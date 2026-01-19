Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pietro Wislon's avatar
Pietro Wislon
14h

Just love your historical analysis!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
12h

Yeah..... Although it matters as much as all my correspondence from 2025, I've continued that correspondence in 2026. Today, it was sent to the VP to inform him and the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture