This information comes from Dr. Ehud Qimron, a professor and head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University Medical School, and is apparently respected in his field. Yes, the video is the Jimmy Dore Show, but I hope those who just hate Dore can focus on what Dr. Qimron wrote, which Dore does show in full. Oh, You Tube censored it. The link is from Rumble.

I learned that immunologists, apparently some 60,000 of them worldwide, warned their governments that we do not have technology to manufacture an effective vaccine against any respiratory virus. If that’s the reason why there has never been a 99.99% or whatever vaccine for influenza, well, it makes perfect sense.

Qimron’s letter to the Israeli government is scathing. He talks about how Covid infections would come in waves, and they knew this, and would fade over time. Mass testing is ineffective, and here Qimron quoted the CDC. He damns the governments for not focusing on risk groups, for listening to incompetents, for not reporting on side-effects of vaccines(including intensifying menstrual cycles), for imposing ineffective lockdowns, ruining children’s educations, imposing unnecessary and ineffective vaccines on young, healthy people, and Other Bad Things.

He says there was never a medical emergency, and that the declared emergency must stop.

I’ll focus briefly on that takeaway about us being unable to contain or vaccinate against respiratory viruses. If that’s true, it’s been true for years. That means Big Pharma certainly knew it, as did Dr. Fauci and the CDC. They knew all along that Covid was never more than a particularly virulent, sometimes nasty and rarely deadly common cold. Then they used a compliant media to lie about it so a very few hundred thousand capitalists around the world could make immense profits.

All the lockdowns, all the school closures, all the vaccine mandates, all the lives ruined, for nothing except profit and maybe the sheer pleasure of controlling how people live. That’s some pretty sick, sociopathic shit if you ask me. But after the Epstein revelations and the treatment of whistleblowers, real journalists, and refugees(and in Israel’s case, Palestinians), is it really a surprise?

Ironically enough, out of all of the high officials in the American government, the only one who said Covid was basically a common cold back in 2019 or 2020 was Donald Trump. I don’t remember if it was a 3am tweet or something he said at one of those helicopter press conferences he loved so much. I certainly remember the outrage in the liberal media about it. It went on for weeks, if not months, back in early 2020.

Trump was anti-science. He didn’t want to do what was necessary to protect us from this new plague because he was stupid or greedy or Hitler or whatever. Remember that?

I find it hilarious. Trump opened his big mouth and told us the truth about Covid, just like he did about a few other things, like taking the oil in Syria or admitting that our government interfered with other nations’ governments and sometimes had people killed. Then he changed his tune, but he did that a lot as well.

When this becomes common knowledge, and if this Israeli doctor is correct it most certainly will, what does that do to Democrats’ chances if Trump runs in 2024? Funny. There can’t be a political party anywhere in the world that hoists itself upon its own petard better than the Democrats.

Well, judge for yourself. Here’s the video(LINK)

The sickness is the system. —Richard Wolff