There is a legend about King Canute, a Danish Viking King of England, who once demonstrated the limits of human authority by ordering the tide not to come in.

The tide, of course, did not listen.

There have been multiple executive orders, “anti-Semitism” laws, and in general an all-out assault on the fundamental democratic principle of free political speech in the Western world that has one impossible goal—to order the tide of Israel’s destruction to cease, desist, withdraw, and above all, STFU.

It’s not working, and images like this are why.

A Palestinian girl holds a picture of herself from before the Israeli genocide in Gaza got into full swing. A starving child tells us she no longer recognizes herself, which begs the question, how did this happen?

The Israelis themselves proudly shout the answer from the rooftops—Because we’re not allowing any food in so those subhumans will starve or leave; we don’t care which, because we want their land for ourselves. It’s that child’s fault for not leaving, not ours, so if you blame us, that means you want to kill every Jew on the planet. Like Spock,

So do a majority of Americans, and increasingly, more and more people with some real power in the Western world.

Like the US Navy and the Pentagon, which directed Trump to stop the illegal bombing of Yemen, not because of the illegality, but because they knew if they kept it up the headline AIRCRAFT CARRIER SUNK would become a reality.

Like Big Oil, which definitely does not want to see a war with Iran because that would mean the Persian Gulf oil supply would be shut off, and was no doubt pleased to see Vice-President JD Vance say that negotiations with Iran are “on the right pathway,” in spite of the fact that Netanyahu has been advocating for a US/Iran War for over 40 years.

Like Federal Judge after Federal Judge refusing to allow the Trump Administration to deport non-citizens without trial for the thought crime of speaking out against Israeli depravity and mass murder.

Like the “far-right” Republican members of Congress who spoke out against, and stopped, a proposed law to make advocating for boycotts against Israel a felony punishable by a million dollar fine and 20 years in prison because they think their oath to uphold the First Amendment, not to mention the rest of the US Constitution, is far more important than a tiny country in the Middle East that just doesn’t belong.

Like 13 Tory MPs and Lords in England who broke with the Government and called for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state. As one of them, Mark Pritchard, said,

And for many years – I’ve been in this House twenty years – I have supported Israel pretty much at all costs, quite frankly. But today, I want to say that I got it wrong and I condemn Israel for what it is doing to the Palestinian people in Gaza and indeed in the West Bank, and I’d like to withdraw my support right now for the actions of Israel, what they are doing right now in Gaza…

That takes some integrity and some backbone, to come right and and say that one was wrong for many years, that one had been suckered by truly evil people. It also means that public opinion in the UK has shifted; otherwise none of those MPs or Lords would have done what they did.

Speaking of backbone, professional activist Greta Thunberg was really going to get on that Freedom Flotilla boat to run food to Gaza through the Israeli blockade. However she might have been used by the WEF in the past, that takes great big brass huevos, and she certainly earned my respect.

Her celebrity status must have earned her some respect within Israel as well, since they tried to sink the boat before Thunberg could board it so they couldn’t be blamed for murdering her. The existence of the Freedom Flotilla itself is the real story—if the Israelis weren’t starving women and children, it would not need to exist.

Compared to the plight of that little girl I mentioned above, none of these things are big things, but taken together with everything else that has happened to Western public opinion on the subject, they do indicate that the tide is slowly, ever so agonizingly slowly for Palestinians, turning against Israel.

That tide may be slow, and it will be too late for tens of thousands of Palestinians, but at least it’s inexorable. It will never turn back.

Eventually it will start lapping at Netanyahu’s, and every Israeli’s, feet, and they, like King Canute, will be helpless before its advance. It has slogans—Free, free Palestine; Fuck Israel, Free Palestine; Not in our name, and more.

This tide leads us to only one logical conclusion: To save humanity from its worst manifestation today, Israel must be destroyed.

Israel is no different from Nazi Germany or Imperial Japan—they had to die so the rest of us might live as free human beings, not as slaves to a few supremacist sons of bitches who get off on killing members of other ethnic groups in job lots.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

