Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
11h

Congratulations, may you stay healthy and enjoy the rest of your life .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
11h

Congratulations. I've been retired 5 years and my work-life/careers seem like a distant dream. It's a blessing to be liberated from organizational structure and bosses. Enjoy and grow in new directions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture