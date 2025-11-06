The Make America Great Again movement, which managed the agreeable task of defeating a mandated mannikin of manic mediocrity in order to re-install Emperor Donald the Last in the White House Palace just a year ago, is dead.

It makes no difference what any pundit may claim. MAGA is as dead as the proverbial parrot. It is bereft of life, pushing up the daisies, off the twig, kicked the bucket, shuffled off the mortal coil, run down the curtain, joined the bleedin’ choir invisible, deceased, a goner, scrapped, toast, done, cooked, demised, lapsed, expired, departed, defunct, and murdered by betrayal to join

That’s right. MAGA was murdered as a political movement, and the murderer is its own standard bearer, our Mad Emperor his own self. Donald J. Trump murdered MAGA as surely as if he fired six shots from a .357 magnum revolver at point blank range, hit his target every time, and five of those times that target was MAGA.

Let us count the ways.

Trump closed the border within days, Trump allowed the Ukraine War to continue, lost a war with Yemen, attacked Iran, bombed Somalia, and seems absolutely determined to start another war with Venezuela, Colombia, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, or Nigeria, depending on the day of the week it is. Trump did nothing to curb inflation and much to make it worse. Trump was completely assimilated by the Deep State, then declared anyone who questioned him for this to be his enemy in the most condescendingly mocking way possible. The Epstein Files. Tens of thousands of dead babies. Trump unconditionally supports Israel, period. He seems eager to destroy the Constitution in its name. Donald Trump is Israel First, Invade Somebody Second, and Americans Last.

MAGA is no more. It has split into two diametrically opposed camps.

The first camp is composed of Trump voters who are understandably angry and disgusted at the situation in which they find themselves, whom I shall call America First. I don’t think they’ll mind.

The second camp is a Frankenstein’s Monster of the old, established, finance capital, Forever War Grand Old Party of John McCain, except that its brain has been replaced by a clone of Benjamin Netanyahu’s.

America First is angry, hurt, and for the moment, lost. They’re suffering cognitive dissonance big time, for which I have tremendous empathy. Like those of us who got suckered by Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders once upon a time, they feel homeless right now because they really are politically homeless.

Homeless, however, does not necessarily mean hopeless. America First is, after all, a reasonable demand. If we had a government that actually took its constitutional responsibility to provide for the general welfare seriously, we really would have a government that puts America first.

America First today is a tremendous opportunity for all who want to see fundamental change. They can agree with socialists, anarchists, libertarians, and paleoconservatives alike that the current Federal Government is hopelessly corrupt, cannot be reformed, and must be torn down before anything can be rebuilt.

They can probably agree that getting private money out of our politics, and destroying the two party duopoly, is probably a very good idea. We can disagree over what to do afterwards, but one thing is clear—the current system has utterly failed the American people, and it is only getting worse.

Trump killed MAGA as surely as Israel kills Arab children when he joined forces with the very same warmongers who once called for his head on a platter. Moreover, he underestimated the intelligence of the America First voters who now see right through him.

Trump, and the genocidal maniacs of Israel who somehow control him, have awakened the sleeping giant of American nationalism. Nationalism is anathema to finance capital, and America First means Israel Doomed.

The rest of us have a duty to ourselves and to our posterity to give that awakening giant the knowledge of exactly what its real enemy is, which is the unjust economic system which grinds them down along with the rest of the bottom 99% because it’s designed to do that.

Let the liberals have their schadenfreude at the discomfiture of America First. For the rest of us, a little empathy now can go a long way to a better future.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, good luck, and don’t peddle dead parrots.

