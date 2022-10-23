I went for a walk today because it was a beautiful autumn day. Temps in the 70s, clear sky, nice breeze from the south. Maybe two blocks away, the street dead-ends at the edge of one of Cleveland’s Metroparks, overlooking a deep ravine with a creek flowing through it.

The leaves had mostly turned. I stopped to look at the scene, and a breeze came up causing golden leaves to fall across beams of sunlight lancing down through the thick trees, glowing a florescent yellow in the foreground as the water in the creek bounced back bright silver flashes as it moved around the rocks.

Then a leaf-blower started up, the breeze stopped, the leaves no longer fell, and the moment was gone. Walking back home, I went past a house decorated for Halloween. Black-painted wooden hands reached up out of the grass on either side of their sidewalk, leading up to a faded blue-and-yellow sign stating they stand with Ukraine.

Wow. The kids will have to walk through a sea of grasping Biden claws to get candy from people who support sending billions to Nazis and risking nuclear war. “Yep. That’s scary,” I said out loud to no one.

All American mainstream media: <crickets> on the Nordstream pipeline bombing.

It’s almost like they want us to forget about it.

Members of the European Parliament are asking inconvenient questions about the secret portions of the contract between Big Pharma and the EU, and openly wondering whether continued vaccine boosting is contributing to the excess deaths in Europe.

Meanwhile, the American Congress holds hearings on a failed riot instigated by the FBI.

Woke liberals pressure a couple of high schools on the coasts to cancel Halloween because it is “exclusionary.” Fundamentalist Christians pressure a couple of high schools in the heartland to cancel Halloween because it is “Satanic.”

Cultists gonna cult. Defend Freedom! Support Halloween! It’s fun, dammit!

The leader of the free world can’t complete a coherent sentence or remember which way the exit is. Romans must have felt the same way about some Emperors.

Numerous sources: Waves of strikes continue in France. It is possible American railroad workers will strike and shut down the freight trains the week before Thanksgiving.

There’s your resistance for you. It’s found in direct action, not pussy hats or BLM yard signs in upper middle class white neighborhoods.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin talks to Russian Defense Minister for first time since May. Pentagon says direct communications should continue.

That is the best news I’ve heard all week. That means military people in both the Pentagon and the Kremlin want to avoid a nuclear war.

Zelensky calls for NATO to launch a nuclear first strike on Russia and whines the US Empire is not sending enough money and equipment to Ukraine.

He’s starting to sound desperate. I’ll give him until the end of May to either go into exile with his wife and other misbegotten gains or be assassinated by either his own Nazi associates or the CIA after he becomes an inconvenient loser. Winter is coming.

Browns lose to Ravens, 23-20.

Browns lose. Well, at least SOMETHING is normal.

Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.