US Midterm Elections: Democrats hold the Senate, Republicans take the House

The American working class still has exactly zero representation in Congress. Nothing has fundamentally changed. Biden promise kept!

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff calls for direct negotiations between the Biden Administration and Russia. Pentagon and Kremlin say that high-level and regular contacts between the two militaries has resumed and will be continued.

Somebody with real power realizes that a nuclear war with Russia cannot be won and nothing, not Ukrainian freedom, not Raytheon profits, is more important than avoiding nuclear war. Good!

The head of the CIA, who had warned against any attempt to expand NATO into Ukraine back in 2008, meets in Ankara with his Russian counterpart to insure some nuclear accident does not happen.

Again, Good! But they’re talking about more than that. They’re talking about finding a way to end this war and set up something stable in its place. The CIA guy is also looking for some way for the US Empire to abandon the Kiev regime without totally losing face.

A money-laundering Ponzi scheme collapsed, and it’s prime criminal arrested in the Bahamas. A criminal with connections to Hunter Biden. A criminal praised by that Wall Street/CNBC idiot Kramer as the next JP Morgan. A criminal using something called FTX as a kind of crypto-currency bank that he stole at least $1.2 billion from and is now bankrupt, a bank that got money from Ukraine after it got money from Biden and the Democrats and then donated $45 million to the Democrats for the recent elections.

What a perfect little circle. Our tax dollars are sent by ALL Democrats and most Republicans to the most corrupt country in Europe, a portion of which goes to a moneylaundering bank, which donates bigly to Democrats(and Mitt Romney!), who call for unconditional and unquestioning support of Ukraine. In short, a war is being prosecuted for both financial and political profit. If this is not proof that the United States is a kleptocracy, a country with a government of criminals, by criminals, and for criminals, I don’t know what is.