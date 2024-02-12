Last week was a bad one for liberals.
Schadenfreude, sweet schadenfreude
The Democrat Cult had a very bad week last week. I shall now maliciously list the highlights.
The Special Counsel investigating how Biden “misplaced” some classified documents decided he couldn’t be prosecuted for anything because he’s not mentally fit to stand trial because he can’t remember shit.
Some Republicans immediately concluded that means he’s not fit to be President, either, and they are obviously correct.
Fortunately for Biden, nobody wants Kamala Harris to become President, not even Republicans. At least Biden can be somewhat controlled with drug cocktails.
Unfortunately for Team Blue cheerleaders, Biden’s handlers neglected to do that before sending him out to make a statement about how great his memory was, confused Mexico with Egypt, and generally did a real good job of playing an Alzheimer’s patient with Sundowners Syndrome.
The American political press was even allowed to point this out, so do you know what that means, Democrat cultists? Because I am in a good mood, I will tell you. It means that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee this fall. The DNC will pick someone else at the convention in Chicago. I’m sure you’ll have great fun getting behind whoever it is and telling the rest of us that if we don’t vote for them we are traitors hellbent on destroying democracy. Good times. (Pssst-it’s probably gonna be this guy, he even looks like a vampire, doesn’t he?)
Biden went to Michigan in hopes of getting a chance to con or lecture Arab-American Democrats who have said they absolutely will not vote for him because he’s, well, Genocide Joe. They avoided him. Others protested him and demanded a cease-fire.
Fun fact: Polls show Trump leading Biden in Michigan by up to ten points. There’s no way any Democrat can win the White House without Michigan, which might just have something to do with Jake Sullivan throwing Biden to the yap dogs of the press corps.
Vladimir Putin sat down to an over two hour interview with Tucker Carlson, thoughtfully answered some fairly tough questions, and delivered a history lecture. Does anyone, even a diehard Democrat, really believe Joe Biden could do that? Does anyone, even a MAGA Republican, really believe that Donald Trump could do that?
Fun fact: 86% of Americans think Joe Biden is too damned old to serve another term. 59% also think Donald Trump is too damned old. See, rest of the world? Most of us don’t want either one of these clowns. Please don’t bomb us.
The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Trump’s appeal of Colorado barring him from their ballot, and by all accounts they think Colorado’s arguments are as ridiculous as a trans man trying out for the University of Michigan football team. Looks like the decision will come this month, and at best for the Dem Cultists it’s going to be 8-1 for Trump being on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan’s and Mitch McConnell’s bipartisany border bill compromise, that funded Ukraine and Israel more than the border, is dead on arrival in the House.
And in news that’s guaranteed to make more people take down those blue-and-yellow flag avatars, Ukrainian President Zelensky fired his top general and replaced him with another general Ukrainian troops call “the Butcher.” This guy;
Combine that with no more money coming from America, and you might just stir up a brand new shiny coup in Kiev in the coming weeks.
And of course the genocidal maniacs of Zionism slaughtered another couple thousand women and children while Genocide Joe continued to support them. Thank the Odd Gods for Taylor Swift, eh, Dem cheerleaders?
Yeah, it’s been a bad week for the libs. The only words of comfort I have for them is that it’s likely they have worse ones waiting for them as the year goes on, so maybe last week won’t look so bad in retrospect.
I hate to quibble but Canada's Liberals and US Democrats are neoliberal . Liberalism in the Collective West is in a coma and may be beyond recovery. Trudeau in Canada suffers infantile paralysis, while Biden is the ghost of his former self-animated by itchy hemorrhoids.