Unfortunately for Team Blue cheerleaders, Biden’s handlers neglected to do that before sending him out to make a statement about how great his memory was, confused Mexico with Egypt, and generally did a real good job of playing an Alzheimer’s patient with Sundowners Syndrome.

The American political press was even allowed to point this out, so do you know what that means, Democrat cultists? Because I am in a good mood, I will tell you. It means that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee this fall. The DNC will pick someone else at the convention in Chicago. I’m sure you’ll have great fun getting behind whoever it is and telling the rest of us that if we don’t vote for them we are traitors hellbent on destroying democracy. Good times. (Pssst-it’s probably gonna be this guy, he even looks like a vampire, doesn’t he?)