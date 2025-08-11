Now, I can truly understand how General Buford felt when he realized his battalion of cavalry was all that stood between Lee’s army and the high ground surrounding Gettysburg, that they were all that stood between the Union and certain defeat.

At least Buford could try to do something about it, and he did. Successfully. When it comes to tomorrow in Palestine, I have no such options.

Chances are you don’t, either. Like Buford, I can see some of the future as if it has already happened, and I’ll warn you it’s dark. There’s some light at the end, but the journey to it will be horrifying. I see no way around the horror.

The Israelis are going to go into and occupy Gaza. They will mass murder, starve, and torture over a million more people to death, and either force a million more to flee or murder them as well. The same crimes will be repeated on the West Bank, albeit with less press and social media coverage, at least at first.

North Americans and Europeans will grow more and more horrified(the rest of the world is already there), and that horror will turn to anger. Anger at Israel, anger at their own governments for doing nothing or far worse for far too long, anger at Jews in general. Anger that will force change.

Change that will come too late for maybe two million people, but change nonetheless.

I’ll address each in reverse order. The last one may not happen much, in America anyway, because there are so many Jews such as Norm Finkelstein, Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Jewish Voice for Peace and some rabbis who have clearly demonstrated that Judaism and Zionism don’t mean the same thing.

All the rest of us need to keep in mind that American Jews have been subjected to hasbara, or Zionist propaganda, since birth for several generations now. They know things that just ain’t so, like Israel is necessary for the protection of Jews from persecution worldwide.

It won’t kill us gentiles to show a little compassion for people who didn’t personally participate in the genocide, and in fact were never on the same continent. After all, how many of us were not fooled once by Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Dubya and his gang of warmongering imperialist neocons, Barack Obama and his yes we can, Bernie Sanders and his fake socialism, or Donald Trump?

Not once? Not by any of them? Very few of us can make that claim. I know I can’t. Throw in all those of us who got all messed up by Catholic school or crappy public schools and those propagandized American Jews have a lot of company in that way, don’t they?

Share

Let’s all try to remember that while recalling that Nazism is pure evil psycho bullshit.

Anger at governments is easy to see now in the United States and Western Europe(I’m not so sure about Canada—they’re so damned polite), and it will only grow because those same governments have screwed their people over, for so long in so many ways other than supporting the Israeli genocide, that this great crime is serving as a lens with which to focus that anger.

In the US, this is illustrated by the near universal public demand for the release of the Epstein Files, and by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene going publicly ballistic at both Israel and AIPAC while accusing Zionist Americans in positions of power of treason.

I said once that Israel’s downfall would be preceded by the awakening of the screaming eagle of American nationalism. I’m glad I didn’t specify the gender of the eagle, for MTG is, by all appearances, a woman. Regardless, she is screaming, she’s not alone, and support for her position on Israel will only grow.

The Epstein Files and Israel are linked in the public mind, so the more horror the Israelis inflict in Palestine, the greater the demand for justice in the Epstein case and Palestine will grow.

It will grow so great, in fact, that Trump will likely be forced to resign, probably sometime in 2027. Maybe earlier, if he gets the US into a shooting war with Iran at Israel’s request, and when people like MTG are already saying that Trump is dancing to Israel’s tune, he won’t be able to get away with it.

Other than that, I really can’t say anything yet about what direction American politics will go. Support for Trump has declined, but support for the Democrats remains in the moldy basement because most Americans still remember that they well and truly suck.

Just like the Republicans. This here meme accurately portrays the majority opinion of the American people for sure.

We could have anything from some disastrous Democrat being elected in 2028 to a real revolution; I’m just not sure. Well, we’ll know soon enough, so why worry about it, right?

The future of Israel is by far the easiest to see and can be summed up in one phrase: Its days are numbered.

Germany has already cut off military aid due to public pressure. The UK is about to follow suit. In the US, the demand for that, recently articulated by MGT up there, will grow until it happens.

Exactly how it will, I don’t know. In the 1970s, Congress simply refused to provide more funding for South Vietnam. In the 1980s they passed a law forbidding aid to the Nicaraguan contras.

I doubt Trump will act on his own since he is so clearly being blackmailed by Israel, and it is exceedingly unlikely that this Congress will do anything at all, but the one elected next November probably will, if nothing else because they will be afraid not to.

In sum, American military aid to Israel is likely to be eliminated in two to three years. Combine that with global sanctions against the apartheid state, and Israel can’t survive any more than apartheid South Africa could.

Israel will come close to its goal of becoming an ethically pure Jewish state, only to see itself dissolved in a storm of global revulsion and condemnation.

That’s what I see—helplessness and frustration at the evil and the horror, anger at being helpless to stop it directly, and positive change resulting from that anger. Change too late to save millions, but soon enough to save millions more, for Israel will no longer be around murder them.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates available on Substack to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer