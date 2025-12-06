There was something called the Israel Hayom Summit, where Israel’s ambitions and utter contempt for the rest of the world, and America in particular, was on proud display.

Russell Dobular of

had previously wondered, as I had, just why so many Israelis were buying land, building gated communities, and setting up businesses in places like Cyprus, Thailand and now Laos and Sri Lanka as well.

The arrogant Zionists came right out and told us. They intend to establish colonies in these other countries, set Israel up as a largely unregulated financial center for global capitalist moneylaundering, and then use the profits to bribe and blackmail governments in those countries in order to bleed them dry for the benefit of Israelis.

Their message gets even better:

The United States is declining. It’s turning into a shithole, and the goyim are not going to let us keep sucking their money from them for much longer. So fuck moving from New York to Miami, American Jews, come straight to Israel and get in on the ground floor!

Uh-oh, some of my readers could be adversely impacted by this.

Israelis think of you as inferior beings to be exploited, not as fellow humans. They have no fellow humans besides themselves. They are at least as bad as any historical colonizer your country has ever had.

If you are in Cyprus, Thailand, Laos, or Sri Lanka, you really need to watch this and start taking action to protect yourselves from these genocidal maniacs. I suspect Cambodia and Vietnam and just about any other place that has a growing economy or desirable resources is being considered as well.

Remember, if they have this attitude towards white Americans, just imagine how they’ll try to use you.

The second video is a little shorter and a lot more fun. These same arrogant Zionists invited Hillary Clinton, of all people, to speak out for their holy cause. Hillary eagerly obliged, and utterly failed.

As usual. Again. At least she’s consistent.

She Who is Despised by Most declared that young people getting the wrong information is what is responsible for declining American support for Israel, and completely ignored the fact that it is older Democrats who have flipped on Israel, going from 2 to 1 for to 2 to 1 against since October 2023.

The younger ones were already there.

Plain English translation: Hillary has Palantir stock.

Anyway, if you want to see Hillary get pilloried by people who actually know WTF they are talking about, you will enjoy this one:

Thank you for reading, I hope you find time to watch these videos, good day or night, and good luck.

