And sometimes I just can’t resist punishing someone I like, but I digress.

Turning Point USA(TPUSA) claims to have over 2000 groups at 3500 different schools, mostly colleges I’m sure. It’s a legitimate political movement aimed right at the young American professional managerial class(PMC).

That’s a lot of members, and its last reported revenue was in the neighborhood of $85 million.

It’s conservative, it’s what I consider to be wacky Scofield Bible Christian, but TPUSA is an organized political movement, which some have given credit for Trump’s 2024 election win. There’s some real political power there, with the potential for a lot more.

Kirk, as shown in the video below, did go on Megyn Kelly’s show a few weeks ago and expressed his dismay at being called immoral for merely questioning whether or not the Israeli government is telling the truth all of the time. He seemed personally offended, and that’s certainly understandable.

After all, as lots of gravedancers have pointed out all over social media, Charlie Kirk has said things like Palestinians aren’t really a people and all sorts of other ignorant bullshit. He backed Israel 110% until this spring, and when he died he still backed it maybe 90%.

He’d been a loyal Zionist and Trumper for all those years, and now, just because he asked a few questions, all the sudden he was being damned by, I imagine, ADL smear merchants on social media.

I thought Kirk seemed surprised by their viciousness, but anyone who has watched Zionists in action for any length of time knows that they tolerate zero deviation from their party line in Western countries where they dominate governments.

If you don’t believe me, just ask any of the hundreds of British grannies arrested by the Bumbling Bobbies of Starmer’s Stormtroopers for holding up signs like this:

Regardless, the worst thing to a Zionist is a supporter beginning to question the Doctrine of the Day, especially when that individual has the potential to turn an organized political movement, powerful enough to impact congressional elections, against Israel and AIPAC.

Trump himself said just a week or two ago that AIPAC no longer had the power it once did. If Charlie Kirk were to decide that maybe supporting murdering babies en masse is a bad idea, and go the way of other conservatives who have come to the conclusion that Israel First is the opposite of America First, then he might seriously hurt Israeli interests next November.

Charlie Kirk had the power to do that. Other podcasters, be they Due Dissidence, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Jimmy Dore, Liberty Vault,

, Redacted, Blackout News Network, Sabby Sabs or even Joe Rogan, do not.

Benjamin Netanyahu once said it would be absolutely foolish for Israel not to support Hamas. He has ordered things like the Hannibal Directive to murder his own people. Would he not see an anti-Zionist TPUSA as an existential threat to the Zionist project next November?

Ask any Palestinian. There is no doubt, none whatsoever, that Netanyahu is capable of ordering the assassination of someone like Kirk. And if he’s going to do things like that, what better time than now, when Israel has the most control over the Federal government that it ever will?

Israel had a solid motive to assassinate Charlie Kirk. It certainly had the means, and the shooter was a professional. It even has the opportunity to completely get away with it, for the time being anyway, because the Federal government will help it get away with it.

Meanwhile, you got the idiots on the right calling for a Spanish-style civil war to crush violent trannies, the idiots of shitlibbery saying Kirk’s “hate speech” is responsible for his own death, gun control idiots blaming the bold-action rifle which even Bill Clinton never tried to ban, and the idiots of the left celebrating the death of a father of two young children because of his political opinions, not his actions.

And nobody’s talking about Jeffrey Epstein. Funny how that works.

It’s not as if Charlie Kirk issued any orders to kill anybody, you know. He ain’t IDF. His wife and kids certainly are not. Whatever, I will neither celebrate his death nor sing his praises.

I do name a suspect in his murder. Israel may have had nothing to do with it, I don’t know, but the genocidal maniacs did have good reason, and they certainly had the means. They should certainly be investigated.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

