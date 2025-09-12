Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
1h

For sure TPUSA is going to get a new face. I am betting it won't be Candace Owens.

I do appreciate your righteous vitriol criticizing those who are trying to pour gasoline on the dumpster fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
Thoughtful Proletarian's avatar
Thoughtful Proletarian
1h

Kirk was done at the perfect moment, at the apogee of his usefulness.

Any longer and he may have been trouble in some manner. He helped get Trump in, wasn't much else to use him for. Now? He is a martyr and they can take a crack at Fuentes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture