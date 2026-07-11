This 4 minute video is both the launch of a presidential campaign and a colossal error on the part of Israel. This is Ro Khanna, a Democratic Congressman from Silicon Valley, California, who was just reminded that he’s also an Indian, and thus an untermenschen as far as Israelis are concerned.

Let this be a wakeup call for all those Indians who support Israel because they kill lots of Muslims. Y’all are just tools to be used; they hold all of you in utter contempt.

Khanna actually went to the West Bank to talk with Palestinians, and both settlers and IDF soldiers definitely had strong objections to that. After an hour, somebody in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv with a brain ordered them to let Khanna and his entourage go, but the damage was already done.

They woke Ro Khanna up to what they are. I think that’s a potentially fatal mistake.

Israel delenda est is about to become a campaign plank.

You’ve got to see this.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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Speaking of luck, my wife will be coming home from the hospital tomorrow. Turns out all she needed was a massive dose of antibiotics, which are working.

Our thanks to all of you who extended well wishes.

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