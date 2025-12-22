Benjamin Netanyahu himself describes the “narrative war” as part of his multifront war to establish Greater Israel, which seems to mean taking as much land for Israeli Jews as possible.

He and his billionaire Zionist buddies know they are in trouble on that front. For reasons they cannot allow themselves to understand, huge majorities of Americans under 50 in general are suddenly—to the Zionists, anyway— questioning why the United States should support Israel at all.

Mossad knows why—Israeli soldiers themselves flooded TikTok with videos of the Uninhibited Joys of Genocide—but they can’t admit that, which is why Zionist billionaires have seized TikTok, CBS, and their bribing and blackmailing minions lobby tirelessly to censor speech they don’t like in every country they can—my sympathies to my Australian, British and German comrades especially.

Everything was going so well for the Zionists until October 7. Decades of success inevitably create complacency, but they realized their mistake, so they mobilized all the money to control the narrative at their command and sent their most fanatically loyal Jewish American warrior, Ben Shapiro, to do battle at the TPUSA conference.

Shapiro knew he was going on first, so he launched a diatribe of invective against American rightwing dissenters, especially Candace Owens(who now has the most-watched political podcast in the world) and Tucker Carlson. His strategy was clear—bait Carlson into wallowing in the mud with Shapiro and then throw shit on him until he chokes and goes away.

Then when Candace Owens responded, do the same to her, and crush this anti-Zionist sentiment growing on the American right once and for all. No facts, no arguments, just smears and personal attacks charged by accusations of anti-Semitism, a word so abused so much and so often by the likes of Shapiro that it no longer has any meaning.

Like Admiral Yamamato sending his carriers to Midway in order to bait the American fleet into the reach of his battleships, the Zionists rolled the dice, and Tucker Carlson, just like Ray Spruance and Chester Nimitz vis-a-vis the Japanese, refused to play their game.

Instead of falling into the trap, Carlson responded with an Episcopalian demolition of Christian Zionism in the simplest possible terms, a staunch defense of the right of free speech and how it must apply to all, or mean nothing, and self-deprecating humor which contrasted sharply with Shapiro’s arrogant demands of his audience.

Carlson noted the irony of Ben Shapiro standing on the same stage Charlie Kirk built—for the explicit purpose of having free and open debate under the proud auspices of the First Amendment—and then demanding censorship for the exclusive benefit of a foreign country in Kirk’s name.

Buy me a Beer

Shapiro’s obnoxious performance took bomb after bomb, torpedo after torpedo, and sank beneath the waves of honesty and truth.

If the Zionists sent four carriers to sink their targets named Carlson and Owens, then the first target struck back and sank three, leaving the fate of the fourth to an unusually merciless Candace Owens.

In a video response, she described Shapiro as a “worm,” compared his attitude towards her to that of a slave master whose whipped slave had run away and found happiness and prosperity in freedom—he did fire her from the Daily Wire and has constantly attacked her since, after all—and that was the nice part.

Dave Benner, the Libertarian who made the following video, said that he isn’t quite comfortable with that master-slave comparison, but I am. I’m descended from settlers and slaveowners. I know what they did and why they did it, I’ve read what they wrote, and I know how they thought. It’s in my DNA, and I studied them all using the tools the gods and Karl Marx gave me.

Candace Owens is absolutely accurate. Here’s the video, a longer than usual 20 minutes for me, but I think it’s important.

Like the Japanese after Midway, the Israelis will be able to fight the narrative war for another few years, but they have lost the core of their strength, which was the near unconditional support of Americans on the conservative side of the political spectrum.

That support is as sunk as Yamamato’s carriers. At least Yamamato always knew that was a strong possibility. After Pearl Harbor, he said he feared all Japan had done was to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.

The Zionists have awakened the sleeping giant of American nationalism, and that giant’s attention is starting to center on a small, insignificant country on the eastern Mediterranean coast, which has become way too big for its britches, is a parasite that cannot exist without the giant’s life blood, is a criminal and genocidal enterprise, and needs to have its American allowance terminated forthwith.

It’s only common sense. No amount of propaganda can change that now.

Israel delenda est.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paying subscriber at the lowest available rates on Substack, to help me keep scribbling, and the more free subscribers the merrier.

Buy me a Beer