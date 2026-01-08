Time. Everyone who has ever watched Columbo knows that the criminal always wants to have an alibi for the time of the murder. Sometimes he makes sure someone else is distracted at that time so he can do the dirty deed out of sight.

While Trump is having the time of his life teasing the media about which leader he will take out or which country he will attack next, Israel is systematically depriving Arab mothers in Gaza of what they need to keep their children alive.

While Lindsay Graham is nearly able to achieve an erection without benefit of Viagra at the thought of Trump attacking Cuba, Israel is ethnically cleansing the West Bank as much as it possibly can while the world wonders what insane thing Trump will order the US Coast Guard or Navy or Air Force or DEA to do next. (Below: Blood trail at Birzeit University, Ramallah, after Israeli soldiers decided it was time to shoot some college kids)

While ICE bullies, brutalizes, and murders American citizens on the streets of American cities which happen to be governed by people Trump doesn’t like, Israel banned all real humanitarian aid groups from Gaza and is doing everything it can do, including bombing, to kill as many Palestinians as possible in the shortest amount of time.

In the space of just a few days, Donald Trump has either waged or threatened war on at least seven countries, had the Coast Guard seize a Russian oil tanker off the coast of Scotland, and the British Government helped.

WTF is the US Coast Guard doing near Scottish waters pirating a Russian oil tanker, anyway? What’s next? Playing John Paul Jones and burning an English town just to prove that we can do it? (Below: John Paul Jones leads the raid on Whitehaven, 1778)

Just as weirdly, no doubt because Israel isn’t getting all of the weapons it wants as fast as it wants, Trump threatened to cut all Federal government ties to Raytheon if it didn’t make more missiles, Trump Socialing out,

MILITARY EQUIPMENT IS NOT BEING MADE FAST ENOUGH

Gee, I wonder who gave him that idea? He doesn’t seem to care when Zelensky makes the same complaints, but Netanyahu was just in the States and Trump never says No to Israel. I can’t imagine any other power that would make him willing to even wag his finger at the US MIC.

His own voters? Sure, he’ll tell them to F off in a New York minute, but never the genocidal apartheid state with lots of connections to a certain “self-deleted” pervert and child sex trafficker who owned his own island and advised and entertained billionaires, American politicians, and Israeli prime ministers with similar tastes.

Amongst whom was one Donald J. Trump.

Israel clearly controls Trump, and it’s as clear as blood is red they are trying to achieve as much of their Greater Israel Project as they can while they can, and then turn around and try to present it to the world as a fait accompli.

So they pull our Mad Emperor’s strings and make him dance to their warmongering tune, to the great delight of American imperialists, even to the point of risking a shooting incident with Russia on the high seas, all to give Israel cover for genocide and to give people, especially American people, something to think about other than the Epstein Files or dead Palestinian mothers, children, fathers, and even cats. (No, I won’t show you what the maniacs did to an orange tabby.)

Our Mad Emperor is not the only one who is mad. He’s just a narcissist born into too much wealth who thought with his little head a few…dozen?… times too often who is trying to cover his own dumb ass with the Empire’s war machine.

Israel’s leaders and their billionaire backers are also mad, and desperate, for they know popular support for Israel is collapsing in the United States, and they are trying to take as much land from Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine as they can before that collapse can change American government policy towards Israel, or possibly the nature of American government itself.

Now ICE, trained in Israeli policing methods, is now actively inflicting them on the American people. Even the inevitable backlash, which I think will be so powerful it will contribute to Trump’s leaving office before his term ends, serves short-term Israeli interests.

Anything that makes us look away while they kill more Arabs and seize more land serves Israel now. Unfortunately, we have to look away for a time. We have to do everything we can to, at the very least, drive our Mad Emperor out of the White House before he does something really stupid, like seize a Russian ship.

Oh wait. He already did that. All the more reason. Trump’s got to go, and if you are or know anyone who is active duty military, remember that the UCMJ requires servicemembers to refuse to obey unlawful orders.

Better to take the chance on a courts-martial that you’ll probably win than to help start an illegal war with Russia that could get all our asses killed. Talk to JAG officers and senior enlisted people like First Sergeants and Master Chiefs.

Remember your first loyalty is to the Constitution, not to whoever craps in the White House, be the toilet porcelain or gold. And

The sooner the military refuses to comply with Trump, and by extension Israel, a foreign power, the sooner this dangerous madness ends. Get past the idea that it is unthinkable. It’s being thought right now. Encourage “mutiny,” for it’s not mutiny if the orders are unlawful in the first place, and it’s never mutiny when you win.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

