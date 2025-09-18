For those of you not paying attention to a rapidly developing shift in awareness on the American political right, this is important, especially if you are pro-Palestine.

of Due Dissidence, no rightist he, does a masterful job of describing the sea change shift against Israel that is building on the American populist right. This video features several examples of right-wing influencers who now openly suspect Israel was behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

This is the face of Christian conservatives who were staunch supporters of Zionism just two years ago, but are now absolutely sickened by Everything Israel by this point.

Meet Candace Owens, conservative Roman Catholic commentator, who personally knew Charlie Kirk and blew the whistle on an “intervention” by Zionist Bill Ackman and others to set Kirk’s mind right in the Hamptons. They failed, and Candace has the receipts, as Sabby Sabs likes to say.

is also following this story very closely, BTW.

Candace Owens is just one part of this 30 minute video, which goes on to speculate on why Elon Musk felt he had to make a pilgrimage with Ben Shapiro to Auschwitz to wear the stupid little hat and say how awful the Holocaust was, includes clips of Tucker Carlson and Max Blumenthal, and tweets from right-wing populists Dobular has actually met, and more.

Most importantly, he follows the path of Zionist money in its quest to manufacture consent for genocide in conservative American politics, and describes the one thing in that movement that was bound to cause them problems some time—isolationism. Noninterventionism. No entangling foreign alliances. America First.

The change in people like Candace Owens comes from two places—their own consciences and those of their audiences. They are sick of this atrocious Israeli shit, so I will close with a warning from a constant enemy for any Zionists reading this.

If you want to accelerate a Second American Revolution, and if you want that revolutionary government’s first foreign policy priority to be the complete destruction of the State of Israel, then continue to threaten, harass, smear, insult, or even assassinate these voices on the American Right.

If you do, your life expectancy is 2 to 5 years. If you don’t, maybe you’ll be around for another 5 to 10. Your choice of destinies is already limited by your past actions.

Thank you for reading, please watch the video if you can, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates available on Substack to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer