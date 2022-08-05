I joined the US Navy in 1987 because a lot of life had happened and I desperately needed a steady job. I was only in for four years, but during that time I heard scuttlebutt—from both officers and lifer Master Chiefs—that there was this new understanding between the Pentagon and the Kremlin, and the Chinese were in on it, too.

According to the most common version of the story, sometime in the mid-1980s Ronald Reagan ordered a first strike on the Soviet Union. Nothing happened because Poppy Bush wouldn’t second the order, and neither would the Secretary of Defense. Of course, the Soviets found out about it, and a sort of gentlemen’s agreement was reached between the two militaries.

Here’s the deal. The very top officers in each nation’s military would always keep a direct channel of communication open to prevent misunderstandings, accidents, or even insane orders from resulting in a thermonuclear Extinction Level Event. Whispered more quietly, and perhaps hopefully, was a persistent tale that each military committed to giving its counterparts a chance to stage a coup, if necessary, in order to prevent Armageddon.

Remember, it’s just an old rumor. I don’t know that all of it is true, but I do know that part of it is. There is a direct channel of communication between the American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the commanding general of the People’s Liberation Army.

I know this because General Milley admitted he directly called his Chinese counterpart twice in the fall of 2020 to reassure the latter that there would be no military attack on China without warning. The story broke in September, 2021.

Here’s one story from Task and Purpose, a US military magazine, and here’s one from Newsweek on the subject.

When Milley was challenged, he cited the Constitution and said he was doing his job, was completely unapologetic to Republican critics who accused him of treason, and as far as I can tell was supported by the rank-and-file military on this issue.

If you think about it, you must admit that some sort of understanding between the top brass of the world’s largest nuclear powers is probably a Very Good Idea. I know the communications exist, and I hope some sort of agreement to avoid mutually assured suicide does as well.

Given the two flashpoints in Ukraine and Taiwan, I can’t help but allow myself to be comforted by the memory of the old rumor and the evidence that it is at least partially true. It’s better for my psyche, for the alternative is to worry about it and that’s just not good for any aspect of my health.

I hope it does that for some of you as well. Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.