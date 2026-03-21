History is replete with golden ages, and all the nations which enjoy them always have three things in common—they are in the right geographic location, with the right set of economic and thus military advantages, and the right leader(s) to take advantage of critical opportunities which arise after a rival or enemy retreats or collapses.

I think it is safe to say that China, once again, is entering a golden age of mostly peace, stability, and more general prosperity than it has ever known before in its long history. But there’s no rule that only one country at a time is allowed a golden age, and I see nothing standing in Russia’s way.

Right now, Russia is in a position which Machiavelli or Talleyrand would envy. It is the only major exporter of oil and natural gas with whom the US Empire can fuck no more. All the damage to Russian oil exports and revenue that the US can do has already been done.

Trump’s treasonous cuckery to Israel led to an illegal war with Iran, which of course shut down 20% of the world’s oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Europe, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and more all face potential disaster, but there is one oil-exporting nation which can supply them with all that they need without fear of the Empire mucking things up, and that’s Russia.

Even as those countries frantically negotiate with Iran to pay for their oil in currencies other than the once Almighty Dollar, in the backs of their minds they know who the one oil exporter on the planet is which has proven itself reliable in spite of anything the US Empire can do, and that’s Russia.

China is in better shape, but if the war drags on and they need more Russian oil and gas, Russia will be more than happy to sell it to them as well, and they know it.

Geographically, Russia is bordered by mostly friendly neighbors to its south and a collapsing enemy to its west. Ukraine is in the process of collapse right now as that war slowly crawls to its inevitable conclusion, and the European nations are shaken by popular unrest as their Epstein Class masters try to force a pedophilic and genocidal technofeudalism on them while simultaneously degrading their standard of living.

Macron, Starmer, Merz,

In fact, I’m starting to get 1848 vibes from Over There, but that’s the subject for another post.

Vladimir Putin clearly knows this. He’s already jokingly said all Europe has to do if it needs gas is to call him.

Russia’s biggest rival, ironically through no historical desire of the Russians themselves, is the US Empire. That empire is in rapid decline with a historically stupid and incompetent pack of managers at its helm. The Americans’ insane expenditure of munitions in a war fought for both irrational and illegal reasons can only bring the day when Ukraine is forced to sue for peace that much closer.

The Russian Federation will be sitting very pretty indeed when the Iran and Ukraine wars end. Trump’s war is a tremendous gift to them. The US Empire has proven itself unreliable, especially to its allies, who are learning Henry Kissinger’s axiom—that it is bad to be the enemy of the United States but deadly dangerous to be its friend—the hard way.

Before long, probably before the year ends, the US will be forced into a humiliating retreat from the Middle East, Ukraine will at least mostly stop fighting, and European governments will be too busy scrambling to save themselves from the wrath of their own people to do anything dangerous to Russia.

In fact, it is far more likely that the Europeans will be forced to reopen the Nordstream pipeline that the US Navy blew up in 2022.

Meanwhile, oil prices are way up and promise to go much, much higher before they drop again. All of the sudden, Russia, already poised for victory in Ukraine, is about to get a huge influx of cash it didn’t anticipate.

Sudden surpluses, which the government can use to build all sorts of new stuff and to spend on the welfare of its own people, are another common feature of countries that find themselves at the dawn of a golden age.

Russia has it all—a strong geographical position, a strong economy newly flush with new riches, historical rivals in decline, and dynamic leaders in charge who know how to take advantage of the situation.

I see nothing standing in the way of a Russian Golden Age, so all I can say to my Russian friends is Enjoy! And, because you are Russian, I don’t even have to throw in while you can.

Your own history has already taught you that, but it doesn’t matter for the now. Y’all deserve a Golden Age; your ancestors already paid for it before I was born.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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