Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Doug Belknap's avatar
Doug Belknap
1d

Environmental overshoot will affect everyone on earth. No countries are exempt.

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Pietro Wislon's avatar
Pietro Wislon
1d

Obviously Trump is a Russian asset!

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