I heard this song on the radio this morning, and immediately thought of Iran. It describes their situation perfectly; the Iranians can’t back down. They have to fight in order to avoid becoming subjects of a rapacious Empire ruled by pedophiles of the very worst sort.

And you know what? The Iranians will win. All they have to do is to turn it into a war of attrition, and they will win, and they know that. The Empire has neither the munitions nor the will to win. Trump’s domestic support will collapse. There will soon—finally!— be a constitutional crisis in Washington.

The United States is incapable of waging a months-long war.

Momentous changes are coming, some of them for the better. This is one of those times when one must have faith that the universe will unfold in the way in which it was intended. This is one of those times when decades can happen in weeks.

Have faith as well in the resilience of Persian civilization. I do, and that faith has 5000 years worth of history backing it up.

Israel delenda est will be the majority opinion of Americans. Very soon now. Count on it.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

