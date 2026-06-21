When our Mad Emperor allowed himself to be swayed by Genocide Ben Netanyahu’s siren song of imperial glory, the ancient civilizational state of Iran, summoning commonsense strategies that go all the way back to Cyrus the Great, hunkered down, determined to achieve the following goals in a war which it had tried to avoid, yet prepared for, for decades.

Historically, the Persians have learned the hard way, for 2500 years, that it is folly to attack before one is ready, and that it is equal folly to try to resist overwhelming military force, like that wielded by this guy:

Persia resisted Genghis Khan and he absolutely devastated the place. It took them centuries to recover. The Jews are not the only people who think Never Again about something in their past.

It is thus no surprise that Iran had a number of commonsense, achievable goals, and plans to accomplish those goals, in place when Operation Epstein Fury began. Let’s list most of them.

The government must survive the initial, furious US/Israeli assault designed to destroy the regime by having replacement leaders ready to go and a decentralized military command structure so that local units could operate independently under a preplanned defense doctrine. Obviously accomplished after a week of fighting. Their flag was still there. So were their missiles and drones.

Establish complete control of all shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Done in a day.

Destroy or cripple all American military bases in the region on the old principle of No bases, No Empire, as I argued back in March. Done within days.

Demonstrate that no location in Israel is immune to Iranian missile attack. Done within days.

Demonstrate to the Gulf Arab States that the US Empire cannot protect them. Done within hours. The Arabs are a little quicker on the uptake than Israelis or American imperialists.

Persuade the majority of the American population to oppose the war. Done before the first bomb dropped by the American people themselves, enhanced by Iran’s brilliant Lego video propaganda campaign. Notice Iranians don’t shout “Death to America!” anymore? There’s a very intelligent reason for that.

Convince the managers of the US Empire that Iran cannot be defeated either militarily or economically, so if the Empire wants access to Persian Gulf trade, it must treat respectfully with Iran. Done. In spades.

Force the American military to abandon the region. Done or in process.

Force Israel to leave southern Lebanon. In process. A ceasefire is in effect to prevent the worst Israeli atrocities in places like Beirut. Iran will allow Israel to continue the ground campaign against Hezbollah because Hezbollah is winning.

Persuade the US Empire to abandon its rabid dog of a vassal state called Israel. In process. This one will take some time, but given the permanent shift in American public opinion, it is now as inevitable as the sunrise. The Iranians are patient. They will wait and let political nature take its course.

Demonstrate to the world that the US Empire no longer can maintain global hegemony, that a new world order has already arrived, and that Iran must be recognized and treated as a major regional power. Done, done, and well done.



There is no going back to the status quo ante. Never again will the US military attack Iran, though Israel may, and never again will Israel have the support of the majority of the American people.

Quite the opposite, in fact. The genocidal apartheid State of Israel cannot possibly survive in its current location, and some Israelis know this, which is why they are establishing de facto colonies in Cyprus, Argentina, and Thailand. But those are problems for future days.

For now, what is important is that Iran has already won, or is in the process of winning, all of its goals going into this stupid war that it didn’t ask for. As a historian, with specialties in both ancient and military history, all I can say to Iran, in the spirit of my own ancestors, is

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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