Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kats's avatar
John Kats
19h

You didn’t mention that Israel is insane enough to go nuclear, just like Don. “Why have them if we don’t use them?”, said our mad wannabe dictator.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
16h

Thank you for the stalwart updates.....One thing I've been learning over the past 4 months (+/-) is to think holistically in the temporal geographic sense....US history does not occur in a temporal or geographic vacuum. Today I heard an illuminating discussion with Aaron Good on RT's show World's Apart where he analyzed the empire's decline and discussed his new book Empire and the Deep State - a discussion that puts the context of the immediate ups and downs in the context of the larger picture.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture