I decided to try something new. I’ve always enjoyed writing and telling stories, and the incredible story of living through, and perhaps even facilitating, the collapse of the greatest Empire the world has ever seen is irresistible.

I’m going to come right out and say that Piers Anthony inspired me with his Bio of a Space Tyrant series, and any similarities between my work and his own are quite probably deliberate. In this case, imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery.

I think it would be interesting to see the same events and stories we all do through the eyes of a fundamentally good man, an American patriot who truly does want the best for his country, but is increasingly convinced the only way to save his country, and the world, is to overthrow the government to which he has explicitly sworn allegiance and the economic system for which he has always acted as a mercenary. IOW, he knows his time might be coming.

He will be in a far better position to do so than my materially humble self. He’ll be an Afghanistan/Iraq War veteran whose family roots on this continent go back at least centuries on all branches and millennia on one, someone whose belief in the American system was shattered by personal experience. Someone who has inspired loyalty and devotion, someone in whom others just automatically invest their own dreams.

Someone with some very intelligent connections in the Belly of the Beast, so to speak.

The story begins this year, with our hero back home after being denied promotion in the Marines and forced out of the Naval War College for political heresy, as he sees his enemies scattered by Trump & Company, for whom he harbors both cautious hope and cynical skepticism.

I will interlace each of the…chapters, I guess…with videos he watches, the stories he reads, the thoughts they inspire, and the actions he will eventually take. In a way, this series will be a complement to my Reflections from the Heart of the Empire news summaries.

What are those actions? I have no idea. It depends on what happens, and just whom my hero’s associates are, and I haven’t met them yet.

I’ll come out with the first installment later this week or next, and we’ll see how it goes. After all, this is an experiment, but one I hope will interweave real history and current events with some humor, and if you’re not careful, some philosophy. And I hope you like George. Yep, that’s his name. There will be much more later.

All of these stories, and only these stories, will be published in the Bio of an American Tyrant section.

Please wish me luck. I’m probably going to need it.