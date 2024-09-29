New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of taking bribes from the Turkish government. One of the things that Adams did not do as Mayor was to say anything about the Armenian Genocide, no doubt to keep that particular grift flowing.

The Turks are still in denial about it, but I have no sympathy for them. After all, if I can squarely face the sins of my own ancestors, then so can they and everybody else as far as I’m concerned.

This video is from the excellent Great War series, which gives a week by week synopsis of that whole cataclysm which changed the world forever.

I started it at the 4:30 mark, which is when they start talking about the genocide itself and what led up to it.

Genocides must not be forgotten or else they will be repeated.

Thanks for watching and have a great day.

