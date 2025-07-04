Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1d

We just recently had Canada Day on July 1st. It was funny for me to see Prime Minister Mark Carney (Liberal), and BC Conservative leader John Rustad (they are the opposition party in my province) call Canada the best country on earth. Pandering to voters on a national holiday uniting all the politicians.

Happy July 4th my friend!

And god bless the people of Canada and the USA, not the racist nations..ha..ha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack McCord's avatar
Jack McCord
19h

Thanks very much OB. What a noble sentiment!

Here's another short, sweet Independence Day read, written back in 2018.

https://jackmatlock.com/2018/07/musings-iii-celebrating-july-4/

The author was Reagan's point man on arms control and Soviet affairs at NSC. Both before and after that he served as ambassador to Moscow. His books on the end of the Cold War and on the arms limitation talks are well worth reading too. (He wasn't a warmonger.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture