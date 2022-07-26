Somebody asked what Democrats could do to earn my vote. I replied that if they commit suicide, I’d vote for them because dead people cannot do any damage.
It was JOKE. Twit world has no humor sometimes, but I bet if I said that about Trump they wouldn’t have taken it down. Oh well.
William Bogy's Socialist Newsletter and other Oddities is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Tisk, tisk", said the old wise man from atop of the mountain! "Such temper they have", he continued. Then in a moment of clarity, the old wise man states, "How can they see others when they do not recognize themselves?"
That was a good one OB! They should have given you a Twitter award instead!