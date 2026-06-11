Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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David Norman's avatar
David Norman
15h

Much of this I agree with in terms of the western world manufacturing and promoting these forever wars that fuel the migration towards the relative safety and security of western countries but don’t fall into this broken society shit. Northern Ireland has really very low immigration and much of that provides the workforce to deliver health services. Southern Ireland has higher levels of immigration but again much of it is directly desirable. The NHS is damaged but this broken description plays into the hands of the fascist. We have concerted efforts to destabilise the UK (and Ireland) by external forces with unprecedented influence of a very right=wing media. One step to a solution is pretty simple, no foreign ownership of media and no political donations outside of small personal donation from citizens……we are not broken we are simply allowing amplification of fascist tendencies by external forces (and I include some of those coming from the USA). Northern Ireland is a particularly difficult case because of the inherent problem with the nationalist/protestant political forces versus the inevitability of the reunification of Ireland, followed by the independence of Scot and wales. Reshaping of the political landscape of the UK could be a radical but great thing. The imperialist /colonialist forces opposing these movements paints this as a divisive disaster but in fact it is a huge opportunity. My optimism for change comes from my direct experience of the UK as a largely civilised and educated people with much in common in terms of empathy, compassion and political awareness. We must not let a small yet powerful minority convince us otherwise.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
11h

"The problem is always anything other than capitalism itself. The exalted lords of capital and finance must never be blamed for the adverse consequences of their own decisions and actions."

Of course they're never at fault. Capitalism makes the world go 'round--and right into the toilet.

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