I’ve seen this shit all my life. The US Empire goes into some foreign country, fucks it all up, sends in its jackal corporations and NGOs to suck and grift all the profit they can from said country, and make the lives of the people who live there so miserable or impossible that they decide to go elsewhere.

And where do they go? Why, to the United States and every vassal nation in its Empire, of course.

Why there? It’s always two main reasons. First, desperate immigrants provide easily exploitable cheap labor, and second, the imperial oligarchy always scapegoats them as the cause of any insufficient wages and poorer living conditions that the native population is experiencing at the time, whether immigration has anything to do with those or not.

IOW, every Western government uses immigrants as a means to control its native-born population. Or, more properly in this magnificently screwed up year of 2026 CE, the narcissistic, pedophilic, sociopathic kleptocracy which controls those governments use immigrants thus.

That’s not even the beginning of the story, oh no! This current batch of mass migration got its start with the establishment of the American military-industrial complex back in Truman’s and Eisenhower’s day. By the time JFK came along, it was dominant and well-entrenched.

Forever War became the policy of the US Empire, and what a profitable policy it has been! All that needs to be done is to find an enemy, make sure that enemy threatens or attacks some American or American “ally,” paint it as the darkest and most twisted evil imaginable, gin the public up for war, and

There is the small matter of all the thousands or millions of people whose lives were so wrecked by the war that they had no choice but to flee their homelands, but our clever imperialists found a way to profit from that in more ways than one.

What’s happened to the entire island of Ireland is a particularly insane example of this policy.

Here were all of these people driven from their home countries by the Forever War policy of the Empire. There were so many that the traditional vassal sponges for this sort of thing—namely the western NATO countries—had difficulty absorbing them all.

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And here was the lovely Emerald Isle, with just 5 million people, who were starting to seriously think about maybe going their own Irish way and getting out of this Empire business altogether.

So dump a couple million people from totally different cultures on the place, overwhelm the existing social, political, and physical infrastructure, play on all the racist tropes going back to the beginnings of colonialism, sew seeds of resentment in both native and immigrant communities, and soon you’ve got riots and nobody’s paying attention to the profitable wars which caused this refugee crisis in the first place, or to the government ministers who made that insane immigration policy in the second.

In Belfast especially, you can’t tell me that both the Royal Ulster Constabulary and MI-5 didn’t know exactly who to inspire to start a riot. For all we know, they had something to do with that crazy Sudanese fucker who tried to behead that Irishman, too. Why not? The FBI does it in the States all the time.

Speaking of Sudan, might there be some Forever War going on there? Oh, by Jove there is, and it’s one fine genocidal and profitable civil war with all sorts of interesting factions to boot! Is it any surprise someone from such a place might be a little, well, warped?

One would think the National Health Service might have provided some mental health services, but there isn’t much of an NHS anymore, now is there? Yah, imperial priorities again, not profitable for the kleptocrats, but I doubt very much Empire media will bring that one up.

Empire media will, depending on which fake “side” each corporation or influencer represents, either paint every Irish and British person with light skin as intrinsically racist, or every dark-skinned foreigner as intrinsically dangerous, and they’ll both offer a solution—more authoritarian state control, less freedom of speech and movement, more thought control, and once the furor from this particular incident dies down, well, plenty more where that came from.

They want you arguing over whose speech and movements should be restricted, or who should be deported or who should STFU. They don’t want you to understand why all those immigrants are in your country in the first place.

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They did it to the Chinese and Irish and southern and eastern Europeans in the US before I was born, and I’ve personally seen them do it to Mexicans, Haitians, Dominicans, Vietnamese, Hmong, Laotians, Central Americans, Venezuelans, Somalis, Arabs, and more.

Few, if any, of your politicians will help you. I just saw Jeremy Corbin bemoaning white racism as the cause of all this; not a peep about the War Machine did he utter. I haven’t seen any Irish politicians pinning the blame where it belongs, either.

Racism is the age-old tool of colonialism, imperialism, lower wages, poorer working conditions, of Western capitalism in general. If it’s not racism, it’s nationalism. If it’s not nationalism, it’s tribalism, or ethnocentrism, or white fragility, or whatever other term their owned postmodernist academics make up at the time.

According to the Empire’s media and politicians, the problem is always anything other than capitalism itself. The exalted lords of capital and finance must never be blamed for the adverse consequences of their own decisions and actions.

That’s what immigrants and minorities are for.

Don’t fall for it, Ireland. Don’t fall for it, Britain. Immigrants in those countries, I’m talking to you as well. If you do fall for it, you’ll become just like the USA, and this place is being deliberately reduced to shithole country status by our own oligarchs. Trust me, you don’t want to be US.

Be angry at the people who caused and profited from this mess, not your neighbors. They are literally in the same boat as you, just another compartment.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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