It’s Martin Luther King Jr Day weekend, and because I am a county employee on the lower levels of the PMC, one of my few perks is holiday pay tomorrow.

I would be remiss if I didn’t remember the man we are supposed to be remembering.

Martin’s not around to say what he thinks of his country today, but anyone who knows anything about him knows he would have been right there with this crowd in Washington the other day.

(photo courtesy

).

You know it. You know how he would have thundered against this guy;

for enabling and paying for this horror;

being perpetrated in our name, when there are scenes like this;

in every large city in America, about which Joe Biden and the United States government resolutely do nothing.

You can be sure that Martin Luther King would have channeled his 16th Century namesake and denounced the utter hypocrisy in which President Biden and his Democratic Party claim to defend democracy by eliminating the democratic rights guaranteed to us in the United States Constitution, while simultaneously waging and financing wars against distant peoples who never attacked us.

Just as in Vietnam, Martin might say, when they said they had to destroy the village in order to save it, here and now in America they say they must destroy the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in order to save them from We The People ourselves!

He would give examples to prove his point in graphic detail. We would hear of the rigged Democratic primaries of years past and present, we would hear of their unprecedented attempts to use the federal government to prevent the voters from even having the choice of voting for Joe Biden’s greatest political rival, and of the failure of both parties to insure free and fair elections by that simplest of methods, the paper ballot.

Once some of us were not allowed to vote because of the color of our skin, Martin might say, now more of us can vote but none of us can tell if our votes are accurately tallied. Equality in oppression is not justice.

(East Palestine, photo courtesy Columbus Dispatch)

He would speak of the people of Flint and East Palestine who are condemned to live in a sea of poison, of the Hawaiians of Maui being quietly forced off of their land so that it can become a playground for the rich, of the 10 million poor schoolchildren who were viciously cut off free school lunches by the appropriately monikered Genocide Joe, of the millions of Americans whose American Dream lies crushed beneath a mountain of student loan debt, and no doubt of the American Dreams of small business owners which were destroyed by the brutally unnecessary Covid lockdowns and never restored.

He would speak of the grinding inflation, of skyrocketing housing and transportation costs, of an economy that makes a few richer than Pharaoh, while casting those who actually produce their wealth into the bondage of eternal debt.

Share

He would tell the story of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians being sacrificed for delusional dreams of world domination and the unimaginable profits of a few.

He would remind us that now is always the right time to demand justice. He would remind us that worldly power, no matter how great, is hollow without morality, compassion, and fairness.

He would remind those in power that no tyranny can endure.

Buy me a beer!

He would definitely NOT repeat the excuses made for enabling a genocide.

So when our politicians speak out tomorrow in a ritual grotesque pandering to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, remember what he might have actually said and the common people he always stood for, and then consign their empty words to the dustbin of history where they belong, right beside their owners.

Thank you for reading, have a good rest of your weekend, and good luck.