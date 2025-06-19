Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
9h

For some reason made me think of an old song that I haven't heard or thought of in years - Bad Time (to be in Love) Grand Funk Railroad. Good song, wrong person!!!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mfg5j52oDA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
10h

Yes, you nailed this.and thank you for pointing it out...In my ancient age, I'm finally reading Lenin and then Marx with an ability to control my ADHD and 'process' what they had to say...This DNC ploy reminds me totally of (anti-war)Lenin's break with the Social Democrats for recognizing them as the frauds that they were....On another front I've heard Kshama Sawant is challenging a House incumbent...I would support her but alas, I'm not in Washington state so grab the popcorn as they say. https://www.kshamasawant.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture