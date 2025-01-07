Recently, I put up a paywall for all posts over 90 days old. I just took it down.

What I originally wanted to do was to limit comments on my posts to paid subscribers after they’re 90 days old. Substack doesn’t have such a thing in place.

There are all sorts of different paid subscription plans, but none of them were exactly what I wanted, so I’ll do it myself.

I will manually change the comments from everyone to paid subscribers only after 90 days or so. I know I can do it because I’ve worked for local government agencies for over 30 years, where workarounds are something of a job requirement.

It will take me quite some time to go through all of my posts, but I’ll get there. And it’s worth it, because I really hate paywalls in general, but I do need to both generate a little more revenue and come up with a consistent way to limit troll attacks, which often involve replying to a ton of older posts at once.

It hasn’t happened to me yet here, but it has happened to me elsewhere and I’ve seen it happen to some friends of mine here, so I’m being proactive.

There, that policy’s done and I feel better. Everyone can view all of my posts forever, but I will charge to comment on my older posts. Of course, you can always restack anything I write and say what you please about it that way.

It’s nothing I don’t do myself on an almost daily basis.

The price won’t change, either. $5 a month, $30 a year(which is $2.50 per month which is pretty damned cheap), or you can always make a one-time donation by buying me a coffee.

Buy me a Coffee

Thanks for reading and understanding.