From a paper trail of official documents, diaries, family oral histories, my own lifelong love of history, confirmed by DNA test results, I am all of these:

I’m an escaped African slave finding my freedom and like-minded people in an isolated Blue Ridge valley.

I’m a French indentured servant in Trois Rivieres marrying a girl from Genoa and hoping against hope my children will have land of their own.

I’m a veteran of Cromwell’s New Model Army who routed arrogant aristocrats, cheered at the fall of a king’s head, slaughtered and pillaged the Irish, and fled the wrath of King Charles II to North Carolina.

I’m a French trader living with the Odawa on Turtle Island.

I fought for Bonnie Prince Charlie, then ended up in Kentucky.

I’m a Scots-Irish family following Daniel Boone through the Cumberland Gap.

I’m a soldier firing my cannon for Montcalm at Fort William Henry, and I watch the garrison and their women and children march off to their deaths at the hands of the Huron.

I’m that soldier’s son, raised to his trade, pushing the guns of Ticonderoga south to Boston for a chance to kill a few English. I follow Henry Knox from there to Long Island to Trenton to Monmouth to Yorktown, and live through a Revolution unscathed.

I’m a Loyalist who avoids Kings Mountain and lives to pledge allegiance to North Carolina and the United States.

I’m a soldier for President Washington who burns villages before falling to Little Turtle’s warriors on the Wabash.

I’m a French landowner in Arkansas, selling a Black slave name Jose’ to the Spanish in New Orleans as Napoleon’s tricolor flutters above.

I’m a tough Scots-Irish frontiersman taking Cherokee land and praising Andrew Jackson for the gift of the Trail of Tears.

I’m a settler on the Brazos in Texas, looking at the Comanche Moon and wondering if the raiders will come tonight.

I’m a plantation owner with 40 slaves in Alabama furious at the election of Lincoln.

I’m a teenager from Arkansas who first sees the elephant of war at Pea Ridge, lives through the siege of Vicksburg to surrender to a captain from Ohio in 1865 and marry the penniless of daughter of the above slaveowner, who lay dead in the ruins of the Big House after Unionist Southerners burned it to the ground.

I’m a small farmer in North Carolina drafted to fight the Rich Man’s War from Chattanooga to Bentonville, who returns home to lose his land to a Yankee bank, and to whom the fearsome Comanche are but a moderate annoyance after living through all of that bullshit.

I’m an Indian trader with a French name in 1875, trading repeating rifles to Crazy Horse the year before Custer’s Folly, successfully eluding a Federal warrant by disappearing into the Colorado Rockies.

I’m a man from the Tennessee mountains born officially Black but who suddenly became white when he joined the Army in 1917 and miraculously stayed that way, after even more miraculously returning from France intact.

I’m a suffragette and a flapper in the 1920s.

I am a Texas farmer who knew enough about crop rotation to avoid losing his land to the Dust Bowl.

I’m a jack-of-all-trades who does whatever is necessary for my family to survive the Great Depression, and I carry a Communist Party card and root for Bonnie and Clyde.

I’m a farmer’s daughter who will forever despise Germans for marching by the Alamo waving Nazi flags in June, 1940 to celebrate the fall of the City of Light.

I’m a small town Texas boy who rolled with Patton across France all the way to Dachau, where he handed his spade to a survivor to dispatch an SS man to his final reward.

I’m a draft dodger hiding in Colorado who met Hunter S. Thompson and became a cocaine dealer based in Cozumel, only to die rich, paranoid and alone.

I honor them all for whatever good qualities they possessed, strive to understand why they felt the need to do as they did, and lo and behold, I come to the same conclusions as my grandpa with the Commie card.

Now I understand why my own staunchly liberal, and later willingly neoliberal, dad would always angrily declare that I reminded him of his dad whenever I deviated from his party line of the day.

Looking back, though, someone in my family has always known, somehow, since they first set foot in North America.

Looking forward, all that same energy and knowledge roils me with anger at all the unlearned lessons which led to the abomination of Israel today, and to the sociopathic idiocracy which demands my loyalty now as other vicious ruling classes did of my ancestors.

My family’s quest for freedom from exploitation continues in the knowledge that there is a prerequisite for that freedom to ever be attained: Kill capitalism first. It’s damned well REQUIRED.