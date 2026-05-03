Four years ago, Canadian historian Jesse Alexander put together this piece on how the British Government encouraged and protected Zionist colonization of Palestine during the years of the British Mandate, from 1918 to until 1947.

To his credit, Alexander pulls no punches. He includes Churchill’s imperial rebuff to Palestinians complaining of their lands being swindled from them,

We intend to bring more Jews in. We do not intend you to be allowed to stop more from coming in.

British officials who were sympathetic to the indigenous Arab population were dismissed and replaced by committed Zionists. Come to think of it, that particular British Government practice hasn’t changed much at all. In fact, it’s been extended to children and pensioners, which is very egalitarian of them.

Anyway, it was under British rule that the first Zionist terrorist organizations, called such because their primary mission was to terrorize recalcitrant Arabs into fleeing their own land, such as the Irgun formed and flourished.

And in the end, it was the British who left behind large stockpiles of guns and ammunition for the Zionists to find when they left, but if you get your history from Exodus or Hebrew or Sunday School, you’ll never know that.

This is the story of the end of the beginning of the Greater Israel Project, and how Zionism then, just like Zionism now, could not thrive without the support of a foreign imperial power.

As the Zionist Greater Israel Project was born with one Western Empire acting as midwife, so it shall die as another discovers that protection of this genocidal abomination comes at a price it simply no longer has the ability to pay.

I should add that Col. Douglas MacGregor reports Iran has almost completely destroyed the IDF’s logistical network, from ports to bridges to depots needed to supply the genocidaires with everything from weapons to food and medicine. If true, then the US Empire is simply unable to protect the inheritors of the Zionists in this video.

Such is the fate of all death cults—sooner or later, enough people will tolerate them no more. C’est la vie and the gods be thanked.

Thank you for reading, I do hope you find 25 minutes to watch the video and learn something from it as I did, good day or night, and good luck.

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