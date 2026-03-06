How the US Turned Iran into a Dictatorship: The 1953 Coup
Or how it all began between the US and Iran
It all began during World War II, when the Soviets and British divided Iran. Roads were built, and American trucks by the tens of thousands were driven into the Soviet Union, where they took Soviet troops to the front in places like Stalingrad and Kursk.
Then came the Cold War, the desire of the Iranian people to once again control their own destiny—though they were divided on which way they should go—British greed for cheap oil, and an opportunity for American oil companies to horn in on that monopoly.
Throw in the fierce anti-Communism and quest for American dominance of the Dulles brothers in President Eisenhower’s administration, and the coup attempt became almost inevitable.
Real Time History once again does a thorough job in this under 20 minute video. Considering we Americans once again find ourselves at war with a country that has never attacked us, we need to know where it all began so we never try to do that same stupid shit ever again.
I imagine I will probably be posting more videos about Iran, and Persia for that matter, over the next few months. Thank you for reading, I hope you find time to watch, good day or night and good luck.
Just watched it now, thank you. Full respect to honest historians (likely a minority) but any regular soldier that served in a western army (say in the last 80 years) should damn well know we are dealing with highly questionable regime of ours. Add to that what we know from our own lifetime (simple personal experience) both with regard to domestic & foreign policies and the picture of a well-established criminal-mafia at the helm is pretty much complete (unless one wishes to indulge in ignoring-the-obvious for some psychological /ego/brainwashing problem).
Deep down we know what our leaders truly are, but we employ every known (and unknown) trick possible in order NOT to know... Somehow organised crime convince us that brown people are savages and that deep down they are less important. This is transmitted to us in the west all the time (subconsciously) by various subtle ways. I don’t think this is racism for racism’s sake but it is needed in order to make these ongoing crimes more doable and it allows them access to the fruits of such criminality.
It is hard to keep it live in our consciousness that we are dealing with criminals. This is a mental burden that most of us would rather supress and deny. But it is real as the screen you are reading this from. It is just too convenient to ignore it and let them get away with it. Again.
Have linked on this previously over the past few days. Thanks for sharing the video.