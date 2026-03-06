Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben_H's avatar
Ben_H
5hEdited

Just watched it now, thank you. Full respect to honest historians (likely a minority) but any regular soldier that served in a western army (say in the last 80 years) should damn well know we are dealing with highly questionable regime of ours. Add to that what we know from our own lifetime (simple personal experience) both with regard to domestic & foreign policies and the picture of a well-established criminal-mafia at the helm is pretty much complete (unless one wishes to indulge in ignoring-the-obvious for some psychological /ego/brainwashing problem).

Deep down we know what our leaders truly are, but we employ every known (and unknown) trick possible in order NOT to know... Somehow organised crime convince us that brown people are savages and that deep down they are less important. This is transmitted to us in the west all the time (subconsciously) by various subtle ways. I don’t think this is racism for racism’s sake but it is needed in order to make these ongoing crimes more doable and it allows them access to the fruits of such criminality.

It is hard to keep it live in our consciousness that we are dealing with criminals. This is a mental burden that most of us would rather supress and deny. But it is real as the screen you are reading this from. It is just too convenient to ignore it and let them get away with it. Again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
12h

Have linked on this previously over the past few days. Thanks for sharing the video.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture