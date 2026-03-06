It all began during World War II, when the Soviets and British divided Iran. Roads were built, and American trucks by the tens of thousands were driven into the Soviet Union, where they took Soviet troops to the front in places like Stalingrad and Kursk.

Then came the Cold War, the desire of the Iranian people to once again control their own destiny—though they were divided on which way they should go—British greed for cheap oil, and an opportunity for American oil companies to horn in on that monopoly.

Throw in the fierce anti-Communism and quest for American dominance of the Dulles brothers in President Eisenhower’s administration, and the coup attempt became almost inevitable.

Real Time History once again does a thorough job in this under 20 minute video. Considering we Americans once again find ourselves at war with a country that has never attacked us, we need to know where it all began so we never try to do that same stupid shit ever again.

I imagine I will probably be posting more videos about Iran, and Persia for that matter, over the next few months. Thank you for reading, I hope you find time to watch, good day or night and good luck.

