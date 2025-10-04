For all my life, I have heard of the benefits of British rule in India. In general, the theme goes that the British dragged India kicking and screaming into the modern world, making India a much better place in the process.

When my curious historian self looked into the details, however, I learned a very different story, one I had seen many times before in the writings of people like Marx and Lenin—the ruthless exploitation of an entire population for the benefit of a very few who mostly lived very far away.

The British colonization project was systematic and built to last. They began by dismantling what had been the largest manufacturing economy in the world so it would service them, not the people of India. This 16 minute long video tells that story very well:

Then here’s this little 5 minute long jewel. We’ve all heard the cry: But the British gave India railroads! That surely helped the country over the long run!

Here is the true story of how the British Empire built those railroads entirely at Indian expense, importing all the steel needed from British factories, and then used the same railroads to extract astronomical quantities of Indian wealth to British coffers, with zero benefit for the local Indian economy itself.

There is nothing altruistic about either capitalism or colonialism. It was true then, and it is true now.

Thank you for reading, I hope you find 20 minutes or so to watch these videos, good day or night, and good luck.

