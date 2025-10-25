Some of you have asked me if I believe in secret conspiracies of powerful people manipulating everything. The truth is that I don’t have to, for the conspiracies are usually documented and out in the open.

Of course some people are going to see that they can take advantage of the material realities of their time, and seize every opportunity they get to increase the status and power of their families. Power always tends to be both hereditary and insidious.

Here are two videos showing great examples of this regrettably common human tendency. What was once called a conspiracy theory has been confirmed by the release of previously classified government documents in recent years.

First, meet the Rothschilds, the infamous Ashkenazi banking family that helped finance both the British and US Empires, and manipulated banking systems, ministers, kings, presidents and congresscritters. It’s the story of how debt paved the road to extreme wealth and power for a few, often to the detriment of the many.

Next up is the story of the bankers who drove the world into World War I—Rothschilds again, Barrans, Morgans, and others—the people who financed both sides and then decided an Allied victory was necessary for their continued profits, which they accomplished by getting the US to enter the war.

If you are a normal human being and didn’t already know most of the details of this sordid story, you will probably feel something approaching fury. Please take all appropriate precautions to insure the safety of pets and equipment before viewing.

I can’t resist a digression to note that Jack Reed—great American journalist, not-so-great Communist activist—knew this before Wilson broke his re-election promise to keep the US out of the war.

Reputedly, in 1915 or so Reed was asked at a Liberal Club in Oregon what he thought the Great War was all about. He stood up, said “Profits,” and sat back down. In 1920, he was buried in Red Square.

Soviet Russia during the Russian Revolution and Civil War wasn’t exactly a vacation spot.

In the future, I hope to find some material on the gold standard, why our rulers adopted it, why they ditched it, and why we can never go back to it.

Thank you for reading, I hope you find 30 minutes or so total to watch both videos, good day or night, and good luck.

