Eleven months out from the election, Genocide Joe Biden continues his relentless campaign to be the most Unpopular President Ever, and he’s making great progress in spite of heavy resistance from New York, New England, and the West Coast.

Nationally, he’s having great success. According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, 71% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, 19% think things are cool, and 10% were apparently too stoned or intoxicated to care one way or the other.

In short, all Trump has to do is tell a few jokes and he’s in like Flint. Who knows? He might actually carry Flint at this rate. Here’s the latest map(all data can be found at Real Clear Politics):

In states Biden carried in 2020, voters in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia have already bowed to Joe Biden’s spectacularly terrible performance in his version of the lead role in The West Wing, and already wish him well on his quest for Worst Prez Ever.

Share

Genocide Joe and the Democrats have also made great strides in whittling down their support in Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Virginia so much that they are now within reach of the Donald’s orangish mitts. Wisconsin’s such a tossup that a Trump lead is probably only an indictment or two away.

Unfortunately for Joe, Democrats with more indoctrination time higher education who are concentrated on the West and Northeast Coasts have proven resistant to his truly magnificent efforts, and will probably vote for him in great enough numbers to deny him the title of Greatest Presidential Loser.

But the election is still 11 months away, and if Genocide Joe and his party keep up their amazing record of catastrophically bloodthirsty incompetence, he just might pull it off yet. I hope Jill continues to keep giving him encouragement. I’m sure she knows he can do it if he just sticks to the right drug cocktails and keeps projecting confidence in his ability to mislead.

Legendary infamy may well be Joe Biden’s greatest destiny. We can only wish him the worst.

Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.