Would you look at that? $kamala’s holding her own gaslight! Talk about giving away the game! Great job, Democrats!

They’re clearly trying to associate $kamala Harris with the concepts of liberty and democracy, which are the exact opposite what she actually represents.

Liberty? What in the world does the Democratic Party have to do with liberty, especially this year? In America, liberty usually means having something to do with the people electing their representatives to make the laws which govern them, so let’s look at the Democrats’ idea of free and fair elections.

In 2016, the Democrats rigged the primary so that another woman selected by the kleptocratic donors of the Party could run for President. Remember this?

I guess they decided it would look better if they switched that arrow pointing to the right with the Statue of Liberty, but at least Hillary really is right-wing, so this meme has some redeeming factual value. Plus it inspired jokes about needing to be committed to a mental hospital if one was working class and still supported Her.

Anyway, in 2016 the Democrats used something called “superdelegates,” meaning elected officials and others appointed by party bosses who had all been bribed to vote for Her voted to nominate the Party’s presidential candidate without the inconvenience of asking Democrat primary voters to approve of them, and could do so on the first ballot.

And they done did that thing.

IOW, unelected delegates to a major party’s nominating convention chose the nominee, not Democratic voters. That’s the very definition of how an oligarchy chooses its leaders, not of how a representative democracy does.

The Evil One we were supposed to fear, a carnival barker from New York City who was born into way too much money, won because, in spite of all of his faults which were continuously highlighted by the kleptocratic media, still wasn’t Her, and that was enough in 2016.

In 2020, when after the Nevada primary a conservative social democrat named Bernie Sanders appeared to be the presumptive nominee, the party bosses told Democratic voters that in order to save democracy from a second Trump term they had to vote for this obvious dementia patient, and many of them did.

Exactly how many we don’t really know, for Democrats shut down hundreds of polling stations in Texas and California back in March 2020, and the results, in every state, were 11% more in favor of Joe Biden than was the one exit poll, meaning that according to the UN that there was a prima facie case for election fraud.

Of course, the cowardly poltroon running on a platform of Medicare-for-All and taxing the billionaires meekly submitted to Dem Powers That Be, and is now less influential in American politics than a firefly.

Now, Democrats expect demand we believe that no one in the Administration, the Congress, or the Party had any idea that Joe Biden had anything wrong with his brain until his disastrous performance in a debate that they insisted be held before the party nominating conventions for the first time in history.

Talk about

It rarely gets any more obvious than this. Democrats themselves said the debate was a test of how well Genocide Joe could stand up to Trump, and he failed miserably, so hey Presto! They select $kamala Harris, and this time, for their convenience of course, Democratic voters don’t even have to be bothered with choosing their nominee at all! She’s been picked for them by their most trusted high priests—Pelosi, Schumer, the Obamas, the Clintons, the Party media, and the real Powers That Be who control them.

Isn’t that nice? Isn’t that considerate?

Yes, the Dems have gone into full gaslighting mode because that’s all they’ve got, and don’t worry, it’s going to get even more absurd the closer we get to November. Why, did you know that $kamala is an American comic book superhero?

Well, are you ready, Donny Boy?

Yeah, I rather think he is. He doesn’t even have to gaslight. All he has to do is to let Americans get to know $kamala Harris, her true life story, her record, and her inappropriate psychopathic giggling. That, and keep showing that same photo over and over again. You just can’t beat that.

Let’s close with some countermemes about $kamala which do accurately, and mercilessly, reflect material reality:

And if you’re not, YOU are a misogynistic racist!

