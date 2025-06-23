First, I am on record as saying there would be no war between the US and Iran. Obviously, I was mistaken. I underestimated the power of Israeli bribery and blackmail in the highest circles of imperial power. I made an educated guess, and I guessed wrong. That happens to all of us sometimes.

That does not mean that the war will be escalated beyond its current level of something kinda sorta resembling a Phony War. To wit,

Big Oil still does not want the Straits of Hormuz shut down, and they are still open as of this writing. The Iranian Parliament does not make that decision, the Supreme Council does, and it hasn’t publicly decided anything yet. Because the Persians will wait, and observe, and think before they act, like they’ve generally done for 3000 years. Because Iran does not want to do anything that would seriously damage the Indian and Chinese economies, not to mention that of the rest of the world. But I still went out and filled up my gas tank yesterday while the price was “only” $3.19 per gallon.

The Israelis and their deluded and/or blackmailed and/or bribed American supporters don’t care about anything other than their Greater Israel Project or dreams of global American Empire, and still share the illusion that most Americans are either Zionist already or can be made to shut up about Israeli atrocities by accusations of anti-Semitism and hyped up 9/11/2001-style Islamophobia. IOW, they are

Yes, Donald Trump and his coterie are every bit as crazy as were Biden and his.

There have been no Iranian attacks on US forces yet. There will be; they must respond, but exactly what type of response depends on what the US does in the next few days or so.

At least two Chinese spy ships have recently moved into the area. Chinese cargo planes have flown into Iran blaring their transponders as if daring the Israelis or Americans to attack them, and have been left alone. (Below: file photo):

There are two nuclear sites in Iran that have Russian technicians working in them and are protected by Russian S-400 SAMs, the best anti-air defense system in the world, and they have not been attacked. They won’t be, either, because Russia has made it clear that an attack on those sites would be considered an attack on Russia. Venezuela has had that same air defense system for several years, which is why there is no Venezuela War.



The cheapest Israeli missile interceptor, the Arrow, costs about $3 million each and take at least six months to manufacture. It normally takes several of them to shoot down one Iranian missile, which costs about $500,000 each, and they are manufactured underground in Iran. I do not know how many missiles Iran has in stock or how long it takes them to manufacture the things. The first Iranian missile barrages were in the hundreds per day. Now they are, at most, a couple of dozen per day, but more of them are getting through Israeli defenses than ever before. This tells me that Israeli missiles are being depleted at a rapid and unsustainable rate, while the Iranians appear to be able to keep up the pressure, for the next several weeks, anyway.

The US Navy fired Tomahawk missiles at Iran from submarines, not surface ships. This is because the Navy knows Iran is capable of sinking any surface ships which get into their range, which they would have to do in order to fire their Tomahawks.

There are believable rumors that somebody in the US notified Iran of the strikes ahead of time, and that the Iranians had already mostly evacuated the targeted sites.

There is another believable rumor that a shipment of American interceptor missiles that was originally being shipped to Ukraine was diverted to Israel, but somehow ended up in Ukraine anyway. I’m just waiting for Zionists to call Ukraine-supporters anti-Semitic.

The Gulf States and Saudi Arabia definitely don’t want a full-blown war because their governments cannot possibly survive one. Every single one of those states is an artificial creation of British and American imperialism. Those royal families only stay in power due to Western support and trade. Take either away, or force them to cooperate in the war against Iran and for Israel, and those regimes collapse and are replaced by others far more friendly to both Iran and the Palestinians.

Mossad HQ, the Israeli version of the Pentagon, a Microsoft plant working for Mossad, and lots of Patriot missile batteries have been hit by Iranian missiles in the last few days. Nothing like this has ever happened to Israel before. So many Israelis have not lost their homes before.

How much more of this will those spoiled, arrogant people who had BBQs within smelling distance of starving children be able to take? I don’t know—my mind doesn’t work like those of genocidal maniacs—but I have a funny feeling we might just find out.

The AP is finally admitting that Israel has nuclear weapons, which means that it has nothing to fear from an Iranian nuclear weapon because of MAD. Come on, if India and Pakistan haven’t nuked each other yet, and North Korea and the US haven’t nuked each other yet, why would Israel and Iran be any different? This just goes to show that this new Iran War isn’t about nuclear weapons at all. It’s exactly what Netanyahu has been saying it would be since at least 1995—a regime change operation to install a bribable dictator like the Shah.

The Israeli ports of Eilat and Haifa are effectively closed. Maersk, the world’s largest shipping container company, will no longer let its ships dock in Haifa because they might get blown up. How many more hits can the Israeli economy take?

Occupied Palestine, including both Israel proper and the occupied territories, has an area of about 15,000 square miles. Iraq has an area of about 169,000 square miles. Texas has an area of about 268,000 square miles. Iran has an area of about 636,000 square miles. Iran has at least 621,000 more square miles to hide shit in than does Israel. Which one is more likely to hit more of the other’s shit?



In 2003, when Bush invaded Iraq, 73% of Americans were in favor of going to war. Now, only 16% are in favor, whereas 60% are opposed.

The warmongering propaganda has not changed in 22 years, but the American people have, thanks in part to social media and other new information technologies which the authorities have been unable to control. Not to mention an economy that has kept getting worse for most of us. Spending billions Over There while tens of millions of us are suffering Over Here is a hard sell, and it ain’t selling.

Whatever remaining trust in the Federal government that was still around when Biden was sworn in was utterly destroyed by the Covid Plandemic and disastrous authoritarian policies.

In conclusion,

But don’t shut up, and above all, don’t stop agitating. Don’t stop calling out the lying liars for being lying liars. And above all, don’t give up. History and the material world are on the side of all who believe that Israel must be destroyed.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

