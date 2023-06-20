The Twitter Files show indisputable evidence that the FBI asked Twitter to censor people whom the Ukrainian intelligence service wanted taking down. IOW, the FBI acted at the behest of a foreign government to request a social media platform to violate the First Amendment rights of American citizens.

It turns out that the same FBI requested access to Hillary Clinton’s and the DNC’s servers at the beginning of the completely fabricated Russiagate allegations. Both declined, but that was OK because the Clinton campaigned paid a very reputable internet security firm, Crowdstrike, to check the servers for them and they said the Russians had hacked the emails for sure.

The founder of Crowdstrike is a fervent Ukrainian nationalist who seems to have a pathological hatred of all things Russian.

A Ukrainian oligarch has told a congressional committee that he has 15 recordings of Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden agreeing to take bribes to get rid of an inconvenient Ukrainian prosecutor, whom Biden bragged about removing in a televised interview.

The former President of the United States, who is the greatest threat to Joe Biden’s re-election, was indicted for taking classified information from the White House, in spite of the fact that every president since at least World War II has done the same thing, he was authorized to do so by statute, and Joe Biden has been caught doing the same thing.

The DNC has decided there will be no Democratic primary debates because Joe Biden is so wonderful that anyone who questions his fitness for absolute power clearly wants to destroy democracy.

We are told that Dutch dairy farmers must be destroyed because they are a greater threat to the environment than 800 US military bases and dozens of wars going on around the world.

So many yachts are being bought by the rich and deployed in the Mediterranean that the orcas have revolted and sank several of them, though they never attacked a human who fell into the water.

The Atlantic published an editorial telling us we should hate the orcas because they are sadistic terrorists.

Antony Blinken went to China and was treated with all the disdain he so richly deserved, and then reaffirmed the one China policy that has kept the peace for half a century.

Neocons, warmongers, and some Republicans screamed Biden is taking China’s orders.

China makes all our stuff, you idiots.

Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine, which because it’s Baylor sucks up every corporate dime it can get, who said in 2020 that Covid vaccines might be dangerous and has said since 2021 that we need 2,3,4,5,10, every other month Covid boosters, turned down an opportunity to prove his scientific bona fides by showing everybody how much of a lunatic RFK Jr on the biggest podcast in the country because he knows damned well RFK and Joe Rogan would expose him for the Big Pharma shill he is.

In a more elegant age, Rogan or Kennedy could have challenged him to a duel, pistols or swords, his choice. Such a pity they can’t now.

The BRICS countries and quite a few others, including Saudi Arabia and Mexico, are openly talking about trading in currencies other than the dollar.

The dollar was worth 9.1 yuan a couple of months ago. Last week it was 7.5.

Joe Biden has still not gone to East Palestine, Ohio.

There’s sausage and peppers ready on the grill. Thanks for reading, Happy Juneteenth, good night, and good luck.