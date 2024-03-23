I turned off free comments by accident. It’s fixed now. Sorry!

An MSNBC host leads up to his interview with Congresswoman Barbara Lee with a detailed presentation of how AIPAC donates to political campaigns and how they fund primary challengers to any congresscritter who so much as dares to say Palestinians are human beings with inalienable human rights. (1)

He even points out how AIPAC is the 15th largest spender of political cash, yet the only one in the top 20 with the goal of advocating for a foreign country, and the only such lobby exempted from the requirement to register as a foreign agent.

CNN anchor Dana Bash interviews Genocide Benjie Netanyahu and clearly thinks he is lying to her face about doing everything he can to allow food into Gaza. Her next guest is Nancy Pelosi, who confirms that Genocide Ben was indeed lying to her face. (2)

The Washington Post releases an article describing how the Biden Regime knew by October 28 that Israel had no real military objectives and was systematically targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. (3)

I submit the map below, which is what a Trump v. Biden election would probably look like if it were held today, has something to do with this turnaround in Democrat narratives.

For that matter, they may have a small concern about the US Code. Here’s the Federal Government’s legal definition of genocide, and whether or not the shoe fits Israel:

§1091. Genocide

(a) Basic Offense.-Whoever, whether in time of peace or in time of war and with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in substantial part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group as such-

(1) kills members of that group; (at least 32,000 dead Palestinians, check) (2) causes serious bodily injury to members of that group; (DUH! check) (3) causes the permanent impairment of the mental faculties of members of the group through drugs, torture, or similar techniques; (There’s nothing like a six month-long bombardment to cause PTSD, check) (4) subjects the group to conditions of life that are intended to cause the physical destruction of the group in whole or in part; (Deliberate destruction of every hospital, medical office, store, school, church, mosque and apartment building in Gaza, check) (5) imposes measures intended to prevent births within the group; or (starving pregnant mothers does that splendidly, check) (6) transfers by force children of the group to another group. (No evidence of this. Israel only wants to see all Palestinian children either dead or fled)

A clear 5 out of 6 there, and all of the evidence is for everyone to see on the World Wide Web. Is there conspiracy section for those who help the genocide happen? Let’s see:

Attempt and Conspiracy.-Any person who attempts or conspires to commit an offense under this section shall be punished in the same manner as a person who completes the offense.

What about jurisdiction?

(e) Jurisdiction.-There is jurisdiction over the offenses described in subsections (a), (c), and (d) if-

(1) the offense is committed in whole or in part within the United States; or (2) regardless of where the offense is committed, the alleged offender is- (A) a national of the United States (as that term is defined in section 101 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101)); (B) an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States (as that term is defined in section 101 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101)); (C) a stateless person whose habitual residence is in the United States; or (D) present in the United States.

I think an argument can be made that continuing to supply weapons to a foreign government that is clearly committing genocide as defined by US law constitutes conspiracy to commit genocide. I can already hear Democrat apologists and at least six lawyers saying proving intent is difficult, and they’re right.

Still, this is a very bad look for the Democrats. If Chuck Schumer didn’t think so, he wouldn’t have given a speech in the Senate calling for new Israeli elections because Netanyahu is being so unreasonable, and Netanyahu never would have had to appear on CNN to defend himself.

The simple fact is that most Americans, like most human beings, don’t like seeing women and children being slaughtered in job lots and starved to death. Then this little bombshell came out in a Pew Research Poll of Americans:

Providing military support to Israel is much more divisive: 36% of Americans favor providing U.S. military aid to help Israel in its war against Hamas, while 34% oppose it. The remainder say they neither favor nor oppose military aid (14%) or are not sure (15%).

The number of Americans who oppose military aid to Israel is within the margin of error of those who support it? That’s astounding. What’s just as astounding is that fewer than 40% of Americans support military aid to Israel.

The longer the genocide goes on, the more images that come out of starving or dead children, the more those numbers are going to swing. The Democratic leadership knows it, so they’ve started damage control.

That same leadership has also realized, belatedly, that AIPAC’s demands for unquestioning fealty to Zionism will require them to cheer for a genocide in an election year that repulses two-thirds of voters, so they have to demonstrate their independence in order to provide some political cover for their candidates.

I can see the lies now—Netanyahu deceived President Biden! Democrats begged for him to stop slaughtering women and children and doctors and paramedics and such, and he kept promising he would, but just never did. Such a shame. But Democrats had to keep supplying Israel weapons because they couldn’t risk being called anti-Semitic or of not supporting The Only Democracy in the Middle East against terrorists in Nikes with IEDs.

If you don’t understand this unfortunate reality, then Democrats will call you ignorant or deplorable or worse. Again.

I find it pathetic, and I don’t think it will work. To this day, the Biden Regime continues to arm Israel, and to this day the Israelis use those arms to murder more people whose only crime is to be born Arab on land the Israelis want.

Don’t let the Biden Regime and its supporters in Congress, which includes Republicans cheering on the slaughter, evade responsibility for aiding and abetting this genocide in violation of their own laws.

