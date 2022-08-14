When I first heard Republicans screaming to defund or abolish the FBI in response to their clear fishing expedition in Mar a Lago, I freely admit I found it fracking hilarious. After all, for the first half or so of my life it had always been Republicans most vociferously defending the forces of “law and order” and advocating to give them more power with less oversight.

I did suspect that the FBI raid was politically motivated by a government desperate to somehow prevent one Donald Trump from running for President again. The more facts that come out, the more that suspicion turns into a logical conclusion. For example, Trump’s lawyers say that they were excluded from being present for the search, which means Trump’s claim that any evidence that he had any kind of nuclear codes or anything really important was planted by the FBI is probably true.

I say that because I know the history of the FBI. They’ve always planted evidence and framed those whom the FBI Director decided were enemies of the state. J. Edgar Hoover designed the FBI from the ground up, and he was a fanatical anti-Communist, capitalist, and American nationalist of the right-wing persuasion. These facts are well-established objective reality.

So my initial response to Republican calls for the abolition of the FBI upon hearing that esteemed national security organization had infiltrated Trump’s household staff and spied on him, after I got over the initial laughter, was “Finally! Right on! Welcome aboard! Go for it!”

I am a socialist, after all. Given the FBI’s history of harassing, intimidating, surveilling, imprisoning, and sometimes murdering leftists in the past, my sentiments should not be all that difficult to understand.

Yet liberals and alleged progressives, such as Nina Turner, are falling in line to defend that staunch protector of American democracy and freedom, the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The same FBI that spied on MLK and Malcolm X. The same FBI that rejoiced in the assassination of Fred Hampton. The same FBI that has been so repressive to the working classes for so long that you can fill entire libraries with books on the subject.

Then I thought to myself, thought I, I wonder if they’re already saying that old cross-dressing Fascist pig was a transvestite, or maybe even a transgender woman before that was technologically possible, and therefore should be celebrated because he was so powerful and successful.

And I was right! It took the Google like two seconds. In this article from The Transgender Zone, J. Edgar Hoover isn’t a fanatical SOB who positively hated union workers, socialists, pacifists, and civil rights advocates, he is a powerful transvestite to be celebrated. To wit:

Hoover is depicted as perhaps the most powerful politician in Washington, feared by every president who served over him.

and

Assuming the evidence collected from the hundreds of interviews is correct J Edgar Hoover must rate as one of the most famous and powerful transvestites in history!

Rah! Rah!

Not only that, but poor J. Edgar was persecuted:

After all the threats and compromises that he had been forced to make over the decades, he was still able to say that the FBI remained the organization that he built upon his own principles and standards – a unique achievement in the history of the federal government.

This means, of course, that coming soon to a social media platform near you, the claim will be made that Republicans, and anyone else, who attack J. Edgar Hoover or his legacy organization don’t care about an administration using the FBI to discredit its political opponents or about things like the Bill of Rights, but are really doing it because they are transphobic bigots who hate democracy, LGBTQ people, minorities, women, are on the Kremlin’s payroll, and probably own a Russian breed of cat.

Full disclosure: One of my family cats IS a Siberian forest cat. Bugga! Bugga! libs.

In short, the Democrat Cult is going to swing full bore behind unaccountable national security bureaucracies, no doubt questioning the patriotism of anyone, Communist or Republican, anarchist or conservative, who believes in the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights because anyone opposed to the Democratic Party is somehow evil and anti-American.

J. Edgar Hoover is no doubt laughing in his dress somewhere. He might have been a horrible fanatic and a detestable human being, but I can’t blame him for that right now.

Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.