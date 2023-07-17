Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said,

Having Ukraine come into NATO while the war is going on would mean that NATO was at war with Russia, it would mean the United States was at war with Russia. And neither NATO nor the United States were prepared to do that.

So that’s that. There will be no direct war between NATO and Russia so long as this American-instigated war continues. A war that Ukraine can’t possibly win, as even Joe Biden recently admitted the US was running out of ammunition to send to Ukraine, which cannot manufacture its own.

Russia, OTOH, is capable of manufacturing vast quantities of ammunition and will eventually win this war of horrible World War I-style attrition. It means that Ukraine, if such a thing is allowed to exist after the war, will NEVER be allowed to join NATO because Russia will prevent that and the US Empire has just admitted it can’t do anything about it.

The main imperialist purpose for the Maidan Coup, the Nazification of Ukraine, the vast stockpiles of vehicles and armaments sent to Ukraine, for the war itself, was to cause the collapse of the Putin regime and the Balkanization of the Russian Federation into more easily digestible parts for the corporations that run the US Empire.

Clearly, that is not going to happen, and the Biden Administration will attempt to slowly back off its unconditional support for Ukraine, as well as start blaming the Ukrainians themselves for their inevitable defeat.

The more immediate economic imperialist purpose of this whole Ukrainian Enterprise, OTOH, has been a success for the US Empire in that it has made Western Europe far more dependent on American oil & gas than it was, thus delivering astronomical profits to American Big Oil.

It has also succeeded in destabilizing Europe to the point that real revolution is now possible in multiple countries, but that’s another story that is still ongoing.

So on the one hand I’m quite naturally relieved that Biden’s managers have been persuaded to take a step back from the brink. On the other I know that they will keep the war going for so long as their corporate masters profit from it.

War pigs gonna root for war.