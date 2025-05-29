After Trump was re-elected, he promised to release the Epstein Files. They have been reviewed by his pretty blond Attorney General, his crazy-eyed FBI Director, and his podcaster cum Deputy FBI Director, and they all assure us they have read every line of the official reports and the only possible conclusion is that Epstein committed suicide.

It must be true. How can you not believe anyone with eyes like this?

Nope, nothing to see here. Move along. The problem is that not a single Trump-supporting podcaster or influencer who is not now on the Federal payroll believes it. Not Tucker Carlson, not Alex Jones, not anyone with an even partially functioning brain.

Then there’s this little thing that happened on my birthday last year.

Patel promised Fox News “complete transparency” less than two weeks ago, but so far nothing has been presented with any transparency at all, except for the cellphone camera images that were livestreamed that day.

As far as I can tell, there has been no investigation into how the Secret Service allowed a young punk with a rifle on to the roof of a building with a clear shot at the stage, or into Biden’s Secret Service Director herself, or the organization in general in spite of its obvious failure to do its job here.

In fact, there are Democrats out there saying the shooting was faked, never mind the fact that a man standing behind Trump died. This guy. Fireman Corey Comperatore, who took the bullet intended for Trump only because Trump turned at the last second to admire himself on the Jumbotron.

This man is dead, murdered, but we and his family still don’t know all the reasons why, and Trump’s own FBI and Secret Service seem none too interested in finding those reasons.

Neither does the press. It is as if we are supposed to forget Corey Comperatore ever existed, or maybe that he managed to shoot himself at long range, just as Jeffrey Epstein “unquestioningly” hanged himself as Patel and his steroidy-looking sidekick now tell us to believe.

When was the last time you saw a story on either of these two Unexplained Events? When was the last time you thought about either one? If your answer is “I don’t know,” then you are in the majority and now you know that our Powers-That-Be, and that most definitely includes the Trump Dept. of Justice, want you to forget about both.

Don’t.

We are supposed to forget that Epstein was a Mossad asset who owned an island and stocked it with young girls for both the entertainment and blackmail of some of the most powerful people on the planet.

We are supposed to forget there is a strong possibility one faction of our kleptocracy tried to assassinate a major presidential candidate just last summer.

And we aren’t supposed to notice that the same people who were calling for full investigations of both incidents last year are now in charge of those same investigations and claiming there just isn’t anything to see in either case.

It’s almost as if they were threatened or bribed or both. It’s almost as if there is a conspiracy of silence.

It’s almost as if, since Trump was elected, that nothing has fundamentally changed.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

