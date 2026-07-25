Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
9h

I loved it. I love mythology. Came of age with Joseph Campbell. Odysseus' world view transforms. He understands his gifts are wasted on the trade routes and fealty to Agamemnon. His crew. Family. Home. That is the value of the Hero's journey. This film didn't drag me thru three hours. I was fully engaged, and rightfully horrified, at war, and the demons we all face. Brilliant. And if you haven't seen Memento and Interstellar, I highly recommend.

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Pam2's avatar
Pam2
8h

I think the trans actor's name is Elliot Page? Formerly Ellen Page.

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