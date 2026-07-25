Ursula K. Le Guin once said that science fiction is not about the future; it’s about the present. The same axiom can be applied to all art and literature, and there’s a reason cultural classics such as Shakespeare’s plays and Greek mythology still capture our attention—they are still relevant to our own lives.

I have not watched all of Christopher Nolan’s movies. I lost all interest in Marvel Comics when I turned 14, so I’ve seen none of those. I did see Dunkirk, and thought it was a masterpiece, and I’ve always loved Homer’s story, so I had to check this one out.

After 25 interminable minutes of previews, which included a Navy recruitment commercial, the movie finally started and I was so totally engrossed the three hours seemed like maybe one.

That’s the highest compliment I can give a movie right there. It was tight, all the acting was good to excellent, the special effects were believable and not overwhelming, there were no stupid Tarantino-like themes of freezing spurting blood in the air for a second(ooooh-loook!-Blood! Shocking! Bullshit, it’s boring. I got over that with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and the movie doesn’t insult one’s intelligence.

I’ve seen some complaints about cultural appropriation and miscasting of people due to their melanin content or gender. None of that applies here. The casting in Disney’s last The Little Mermaid and Black Snow White and Her Seven ID Politics Dwarfs were done as they were precisely to spark division, outrage, and schadenfreude on the part of libs watching traditionalist heads explode.

I don’t see that here, anymore than I ever did in seeing Black actors cast in Shakespearian plays, because all of the acting is good, it works, and it doesn’t distract attention away from the whole movie.

Yes, Helen of Troy is played by Nupita Nyong’o, but she’s still smoking hot and plays the part perfectly. The transman Sean Elliot is perfectly cast as an innocent, believing young soldier whom Odysseus manipulates to fool the Trojans into dragging that damned horse inside the walls.

Yes, there’s one Black suitor for Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, but his character is also an asshole and doesn’t disproportionately dominate any scene. Speaking of Anne Hathaway, I’ll be shocked if she doesn’t get an Oscar nomination. She’s brilliant.

So is Charlize Theron, who makes a great Calypso, though I don’t hear any of the chuds looking for an excuse to emote complaining about the white South African actor.

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Matt Damon plays Nolan’s Odysseus well. Anyone whose ever read the classic knows Odysseus is a complex character, and Damon doesn’t disappoint. He tells Penelope at one point that the war isn’t about honor or love, but about trade routes and Helen’s absconding to Troy is just an excuse.

Odysseus is, of course, clever, but he’s also a bit arrogant. You can’t have an ancient Greek story without some hubris. He plans the Trojan Horse, participates in the horrific sack of Troy(which is done very well by Nolan),

is generally kind of disgusted by it, and then decides to sail his ship home a quicker, better way than simply hugging the coasts and the familiar, and of course his odyssey begins.

I won’t type any spoilers. Let’s just say that the scene with Circe borders on true horror, the Cyclops is inhumanly terrifying, and Scylla’s one bad-assed monster.

The equipment, the clothing, the weapons and the cities and the ships are all believable and very well done.

Nolan does add one element to the background which was missing from the original Homer—rumors of the Sea Peoples. Throughout the movie, there are repeated references to the People of the Sea who started attacking cities across the Mediterranean soon after Troy fell. This is probably a century or so too early for them, but that’s OK. It works. And the Sea Peoples did come.

The message is clear—the Mycenean civilization is ending, and the characters in the film feel it. Their leaders have broken every civilizational norm, and a reckoning is coming. Agamemnon violated the norm of family by sacrificing his daughter for favorable winds, his wife Clytemnestra compounds that by murdering him in his bath after his return from Troy, and his son Orestes goes even further by killing his mother in retribution.

And Odysseus, clever Odysseus, misused the tradition of the sacredness of gifts to reduce the city of Troy to ruins and its women and children to slavery. In fact, every decision he makes, as logical and practical as they seem at the time, lead directly to tragedy.

IOW, it’s a classic Greek tale, and if you like this sort of thing as I do, you’ll love Christopher Nolan’s version of it.

I’ll add one more thing on the movie’s techniques. Like Dunkirk, this one is full of flashbacks and some jumping around in time, but it works to create a whole world that draws the viewer right into it.

The Disney films I mentioned above were box office busts, for good reason. Nolan’s Odyssey is breaking all kinds of box office records, for good reason. It’s a well-directed, well cast, well-acted movie with a message of impending doom, or at least interesting times, that resonates with anyone who has had to buy groceries lately.

I highly recommend this one.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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