From the 1840s through the 1940s, China endured what Chinese people today call “the century of shame and humiliation,” when Western powers, and later Japan, took full advantage of historical happenstance to exploit China as much as they could.

The following video is over an hour and 15 minutes long, but it’s in depth and the only one I found that did a decent job of going back to when the paths of Western and Chinese development split, which is about the time of Confucius, Socrates and Plato, and the Buddha.

The first half is both ancient and cultural history, and does a nice job of explaining the different material circumstances that led to China going one way and Europe the other. This is essential for understanding why the Century of Humiliation was able to ever happen at all.

The second half explores the Opium Wars and all of the ensuing Western imperial shenanigans which followed, and the mostly unsuccessful Chinese attempts to curb their increasing power throughout that time.

China was seriously roiled and injured. Among other things, you’ll learn of the Taiping Rebellion of the 1860s, which killed about 30 million people, a figure that makes the American Civil War look like a skirmish.

I think the most fundamentally important thing to take away is that China is a fundamentally conservative culture that places great emphasis on stability, on the State promoting an environment in which its citizens can live in peace and harmony, and which does not include Western conceptions of “liberty,” for which there is no accurate Chinese translation.

There cannot be. They had no Socrates, no Greek democrats, no personal God to judge all men equally. There could not be, for the material historical circumstances were very different. Once you understand that, whether you are Chinese or American, it’s a lot easier to understand the other culture as a whole and maybe even to have a little sympathy for it.

That goes both ways. Just remember that China will never, ever, allow such a thing as the Century of Humiliation to happen again.

I hope you find time for the video and better yet, learn something from it. I know I did.

