First, some fun facts presented in a way you will never see in corporate media:

The fire was first reported shortly after midnight on 8 August 2023.

The land company which owned the land almost immediately requested permission from the State of Hawaii to release a lot more water to them so they could fight the fire.

The head of the agency in question, a native Hawaiian, refused permission for at least 8 hours. He had said earlier that water was a resource provided by some local god, must be respected, and shared in an “equitable” manner, whatever that means.

According to a local resident who goes by Fish, and who is apparently well-known and respected in those parts, walked away from the fire towards his home past a stopped line of cars full of people trying to drive away from the flames. The road was blocked by police. He told the cop that the fire was only a few blocks away. The cop replied he was following orders.

Fish kept walking. A few minutes later he heard a series of explosions and screams. Here’s that road the next day:

Hmmm, I wonder if this is what postmodernist equity really looks like. I do believe it is.

The Maui Police Chief who gave those murderous orders is familiar to you. His last job was Chief of Police of Las Vegas, when the mass shooter killed dozens at the country concert a few years ago.

There are literally dozens of reports on social media from local residents that they started getting calls and texts from realtors and investors offering to buy their land from them. Prime beachfront property! Location! Location! Location!

Other social media reports wealthy tourists swimming in the same waters that residents had previously spent the night in to escape the flames.

The head of the local EMS, another Native Hawaiian, refused to turn on the emergency sirens that night. He said the next day that was because it was only used as a tsunami warning. His own website says it is for wildfires, too. He resigned.

The grass that caught fire is not native. It is imported, dries out real fast, and burns easily. It was imported by the capitalists who owned the land after they stopped growing sugarcane some decades ago.

The authorities were well aware of this. The power company announced a plan in 2019 to clear such grass away from power lines, but never did it because the State of Hawaii pressured and incentivized them to invest in “green” energy conversion.

That last sounds familiar because it is. California did the same thing.

President Biden announced he was sending $700 per household to the people who had lost their homes. The same day, he requested another $20 billion or so to pour down the Ukrainian pit of graft, corruption, Nazism, and death.

Finally, the last time I was in Hawaii, I was a sailor and spent a few days docked at this great, big naval base called Pearl Harbor on Oahu, which isn’t all that far from Maui. Surely, I thought, there are tens of thousands of sailors and Marines there who might just be able to do something like, I don’t know, help the survivors? Where ARE they?

Well, turns out they’re just sitting there. According to the Military Times,

The Hawaii National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are already on the ground, but a larger U.S. active duty response needs a formal request from Hawaii to begin operations there. The establishment of a cell could signal a wider Defense Department effort is about to begin.

That article is from 15 August. As I write this, I can find no mention of the State of Hawaii requesting such help nor of President Biden declaring a national emergency and sending those military folks in there anyway, which he could do. But he won’t.

Why? The answer is in the bullet points. The Democratic Party’s donors include Blackrock, and megabillionaire CEO Larry Flint wants that land for very profitable development. Those unproductive native working class Hawaiians are in the way. A completely preventable wildfire, made almost inevitable by the twisted incentives of capitalism and quite possibly by the worst forms of criminal behavior, has now made that possible.

Isn’t that convenient?

Sources: AP, multiple local Hawaiian TV and newspapers, Las Vegas Sun, the Jimmy Dore Show, Sabby Sabs, US Navy, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Marine Corps, X, Facebook, Tik-Tok, and making like Dubya Bush and using The Google.