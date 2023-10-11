Warning: This is a very dark, worst-case scenario for both Israelis and Palestinians.

This is Gaza today:

Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to CNN, said on camera that Israel would cut off all food, fuel, electricity, and water to Gaza. So 2 million people, literally half of whom are children, will be deprived of food and water and power for…how long, exactly? Gallant didn’t say, thereby proving he has no business bearing that last name.

How long can a human being survive without water? Hint: It’s not very many days.

The same day, Prime Minister and towering pillar of corruption Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a “long and difficult war.”

What does this mean for the over 2 million Palestinians crammed into Gaza? The worst-case scenario is a systematic extermination that might shock Heinrich Himmler himself, and I’m going to go there today. Our Gallant ghoul, who also called Gazans “human animals,” starts me down that path. According to The Times of Israel, this is what he intends:

“They(Hamas) will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was,” Gallant continued. “Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might, and without compromise.” An Egyptian official told The Times of Israel on Tuesday that Cairo has been informed by Israel that it is readying for a monthslong[sic] ground campaign in Gaza. The official said Israel has thus far dismissed Egypt’s efforts to mediate any sort of deescalation, indicating that it wants to deal a knockout blow to Hamas before entertaining the idea of a ceasefire. Gallant also made a reference to the potential of several months of fighting, saying that “we will return here, to Be’eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the kibbutz until its last meter.”

A months-long campaign? Followed by resettlement to the last meter? These aren’t my words; they are those of the Israeli government. Sure sounds to me like they plan to kill or expel every single Palestinian in Gaza. Can’t resettle Jews there with all those Arabs around, can you?

And who is going to stop them? Hezbollah? They could certainly kill thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of Israelis with their stock of missiles, but they couldn’t invade Israel and rescue Gaza. Syria? They can’t even stop Israel from bombing them at will. Egypt? Not with an American Navy task force sitting off its coast and a corrupt regime partially funded by Washington. Iran? They’re Persian, not Arab, and not about to give the US Empire an excuse to wage the war against them that Trump nixed. Jordan? Don’t make me laugh.

Russia’s a bit busy right now, and China has no interest in intervening. Why should they?

Hamas and the Palestinians in the open air prison of Gaza themselves? Oh, they can fight. They clearly figure there’s nothing else they can do. They can inflict a lot of casualties. But when faced with an enemy willing to demolish apartment building by apartment building, block by block of housing, target medical people and journalists, and to bring down hospitals and schools, well, they can’t stop the Israelis any more than the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto could stop the SS in 1943.

Yes, I said it. If it walks like a Nazi, talks like a Nazi, acts like a Nazi, holocausts like a Nazi, it’s a friggin’ Nazi. Just the way of things.

The worst case scenario is that we could be looking at more than a million dead Palestinians, a large chunk of them children, and tens of thousands of dead Israelis by the time this horror story ends.

If that happens, it will be a crime so vast that it can’t be hidden, not even from the American people. The technology’s simply too good and too accessible. It may take a few years(not many), but the horrible truth will get through to most of us.

We Americans may sit and watch another genocide as our leaders aid and abet it. If nothing else, we will quickly get sick of paying those who did it while we are spiraling down at home and more and more desperately need that money for ourselves. This process had already started well before Hamas launched its attack.

I think there will be something else, though. I think it will involve anger, at both our leaders and at Israel, anger perhaps coming from disgust with ourselves for allowing this to happen. Then American aid to Israel will stop.

Israel will stop being Israel not too long after that, but probably not nearly as peacefully and smoothly as South Africa stopped being South Africa. Regardless, there will be no more apartheid Jewish State.

The right lesson to learn from the Holocaust is that concentration camps and systematic extermination of peoples is bad. Very bad. The Israelis are acting like History owes them a turn at doing unto others as was formerly done to them. I’ve got news for them. History never owes anybody anything.

If the Israelis do what I just described above, their only hope for longterm survival will be that their Arab neighbors learned the right lesson from two Holocausts, for America will not save them forever, or even for long.

Thanks for reading and I promise my next post won’t be quite so dark.