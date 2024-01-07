The Washington Post has published a story about Obama meeting with Biden “in recent months,” and Obama was apparently so worried at the prospect of a Trump victory that he grew animated.

Wow. President Joe Cool Obama. Animated. He must have been really upset.

Since I boycott Jeff Bezos in every way that I can, I will not link to his grifting propaganda rag. Besides, WaPo has paywalls. I hate paywalls. So I’ll link to the RT summary instead. At least the Russians don’t demand you pay for the privilege of reading their news service. From the article,

According to sources who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity, Obama did not refer to anything specific in the campaign structure, but suggested that it needs to “move aggressively” as Trump has built a solid lead among candidates in his party ahead of the Republican primaries, polls indicate.

WaPo speculates Obama is concerned about the “effectiveness of (Biden’s) unorthodox campaign structure,” but I can’t help but wonder if the White House’s, and probably Obama’s, idea of moving aggressively against Trump is to put him in prison or at least to ban him from the ballot. That said, let’s let RT elaborate,

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodrigues, is based in the campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, while his top aides – Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon, and Steve Ricchetti – work from the White House. Some Democrats have raised concerns that the campaign may not be able to immediately respond to fast-moving developments.

Perhaps they don’t feel they need to be out in the field. Why bother with a campaign if you think that there will be no campaign? Does anyone really believe that Dementia Joe is making the decisions? Does anyone really believe that Barack Obama and the DNC are so stupid they don’t realize that Biden cannot possibly win in November against just about any Republican?

Jimmy Dore recently did a video about Biden campaign volunteers quitting in droves because they are finally realizing that Joe Biden is a sociopathic maniac who allows a genocide to happen. Obama and the Democratic Party leadership must know this as well, and have to know it’s a big, LOUD death knell for any realistic hopes of Genocide Joe being re-elected.

As RT concludes,

Biden’s ratings hit a record low at the end of 2023, with just 38% of voters approving of his performance, according to a recent Washington Post poll. Voters, including a majority of Democrats, are particularly concerned about Biden’s age, as well as his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Now that is impressive British-style understatement right there. Of course, RT does hire both British and American writers. Regardless, I don’t think the Democrats are going to run either Genocide Joe Biden or Giggles Harris in November.

I think the plan is to limp Biden through the thoroughly rigged Democratic primary season, and then have him announce he will neither seek nor accept his party’s nomination to be our president.

That will throw the nomination into the hands of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and guess who is going to be there to introduce the new, magical nominee?

Count on it.